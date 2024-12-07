Syrian rebel offensive strengthens Turkey's geopolitical influence

Arapid advance of Syrian rebelsIn recent days, this gives NATO member Turkey more power to limit Russian and Iranian influence in the region, but also risks triggering further instability on Ankara's doorstep.

Turkey has long-standing relations with rebels who captured the city of Hama on Thursday and Syria's second-largest city, Aleppo, days earlier. The offensive poses the toughest challenge in years for the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, supported by Moscow and Tehran.

This advance is expected to strengthen Turkey's influence over Syria's future, especially with Russia occupying Syria.war in Ukraineand Iran engaged in a confrontation with Israel. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's government is now in a stronger position to put pressure on the Kurdish militias it opposes in Syria, some of which have ties to the United States.

Turkey's new position of strength could help it take a harder line in negotiations with Russia and Iran over Syria's future. Ankara has sought to freeze the conflict through a settlement with Assad and this week urged his regime to seek a political solution to the conflict.

Our hope is that this march in Syria continues without accident, Erdogan said on Friday as the rebels continued their advance. At the same time, he described the opposition offensive as embarrassing.

The rebel offensive also gives Turkey an opening to try to ease pressure on its southern border. The rebels and more than a million Syrians, most of them refugees, have been largely surrounded by earlier fighting in an enclave in northern Syria. Additionally, more than three million Syrians fled to Turkey during the civil war that began more than a decade ago. Now, as rebels seize more territory, some in the Turkish government hope some of those refugees will have a chance to return home.



Erdogan really wants to turn this into an opportunity, said Gonul Tol, director of the Turkey program at the Middle East Institute in Washington and author of a book on Erdogan's handling of the war in Syria. Assad is weakened. The size of the territory held by the rebels is nothing short of dramatic, giving Turkey more leverage.

At the same time, the advance of the rebels poses new risks for Turkey, after several years during which the fighting in Syria has largely subsided. Russia and the Syrian regime have stepped up airstrikes on Aleppo and other rebel-held territory in recent days, and a return to intense fighting could send waves of refugees into Turkey, rather than easing pressure on its border.

In addition, other countries, including the United States and Russia, could turn to Ankara for help in trying to rein in rebel leader Abu Mohammed al-Jawlani, a longtime jihadist who has said he renounced extremism.

Jawlani leads the largest rebel group, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, a U.S.-designated terrorist organization. Turkey has a long-standing relationship with HTS through its intelligence services, although Ankara does not directly control the group.

The United States, Turkey's ally in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, has said its goal in the current crisis in Syria is to deescalate fighting and protect civilians and minority groups.

Everyone should work to achieve a ceasefire as quickly as possible. This means involving the Turks. It also means involving the Russians, the Iranians and the Syrian government, said Robert Ford, a former U.S. ambassador to Syria. If there is to be a ceasefire, HTS, absolutely positively, must be part of it.

After initially holding back, other Turkish-backed rebel factions joined the HTS-led offensive against Assad. The effort also captured territory belonging to Kurdish-led factions near Aleppo, a further sign of how Turkey intends to use the situation to its advantage.

Erdogan was once the main foreign backer of the armed rebellion against Assad after the 2011 uprising against his rule. The Turkish president allowed fighters and weapons to cross the Turkish border into Syria.

But the war quickly became a burden for Erdogan. Assad has remained in power with military support from Russia and Iran, and extremist groups such as the Islamic State have seized parts of Syria and launched attacks in Turkey. An influx of refugees has sparked nationalist criticism of the Turkish government.

In recent years, Erdogan has changed his approach, closing the border to refugees and beginning negotiations with the Syrian government in hopes of resolving the conflict. As part of a 2020 ceasefire deal, Turkey stationed military forces in the rebel enclave in Syria's northern Idlib province.

Turkish officials said the government played no role in supporting or authorizing the recent rebel attack. Turkey is not involved in the clashes in Aleppo, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said late last month.

At the same time, people familiar with how Turkey manages its relationship with HTS said the government likely would have known about the attack plans in advance. Turkey is in contact with the group through its intelligence services and manages a common border, while Turkish personnel operate on the ground in the rebel-controlled northwest.

These people are literally camping within sight of Turkey. So they would have known in advance that HTS was going to launch this offensive, said James Jeffrey, former U.S. ambassador to Turkey and former U.S. envoy for the global campaign against Islamic State.

The rebel military offensive was well organized, military analysts say, an indication of planning that likely would have given Turkish officials time to learn about the attack.

The ties Turkey has established over the years and its presence on the ground would lead me to assume that Turkey had some knowledge of gradual development brewing there, said Alper Cokun, former director of the international security at the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Whether Ankara would have been able to foresee the rapid collapse of Syrian forces is another question.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry did not respond to a request for comment on whether Turkey had been warned of the offensive.

Erdogan spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, telling him that, in the Turkish presidency's view, Syria should not become a source of further instability and that Turkey was doing everything possible to restore calm.

Aaron Stein, president of the Foreign Policy Research Institute in Philadelphia, said Turkey would prefer to stabilize the situation through a broader agreement with Russia, in part to avoid a repeat of an earlier phase of the war in which strikes Russian air force had helped push back the rebels. and contributed to the flow of refugees.

The Russian air unit is about to carry out glide bombings from the front lines, he said. The Turks would like to stop this.

