Russia turns to barter | International

International banking sanctions have pushed Russian companies to reinvent themselves. Barter, a practice dating back to the Neolithic era and used during past economic crises, has become an alternative for the country's businesses as they try to circumvent sanctions imposed by the West following the invasion of Ukraine. The Kremlin, which failed in its attempt to replace imports with its made in Russia project, has even developed a guide for these rudimentary transactions.

One of the country's largest agricultural companies, Astarta Agrotrading, signed two important agreements with Pakistan in October. We will exchange chickpeas for rice with one company and chickpeas for tangerines with another, farm owner Stanislav Neveinitsyn told Russian news agency Interfax.

This announcement marks the first major test of this type of transaction. The fact that the exchange will be done by weight and future customs taxes are among the questions that still remain to be resolved. The chickpea-for-rice trade has been set at 10,000 tonnes, but there are still some issues to resolve in the second deal before trading begins in December. I still can't say anything about the volume of tangerines, because we will test them in the literal sense of the word, Neveinitsyn said.

In August, several Russian and Chinese companies discussed the possibility of bartering, according to Reuters, although no major swaps have been formalized so far.

Russian economic sources confirmed to EL PAS that delays and blockages in payments via Chinese banks continue. Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed these issues with Chinese President Xi Jinping during his visit to China in May, but Chinese entities continue to comply with U.S. sanctions. According to these same sources, the only option available to Russian companies is to move from one regional Chinese bank to another when international transactions are refused.

The Astarta Agrotradings agreements have revitalized a Kremlin initiative that seemed to be running out of steam: the Navigator for barter in foreign trade. The Ministry of Economic Development launched this guide in the spring to guide businesses in complying with regulations when bartering. Additionally, it includes different contract formats and a protocol for determining the value of goods and services exchanged.

This will improve the competitiveness of Russian companies in the international arena, said Veronika Nikishina, general director of the Russian Export Center. Shortly after the publication of the guide, the head of the ministry, Andrei Belousov, was chosen by Putin as the new defense minister.

Bartering is particularly useful in times of volatility and currency restrictions [] this strengthens mutual trust [] and its offers are more attractive. Businesses can reduce the cost of acquiring necessary goods and services, allowing them to offer more competitive prices, the Russian government brochure says.

But bartering also raises some concerns. On the one hand, this could facilitate tax evasion by establishing the value of the product according to a subjective criterion. Second, Russian companies remain dependent on foreign currency inflows to be able to import machinery and raw materials. We need money for our exports, not tangerines, said Arkady Zlochevsky, president of the Russian Grain Union. Moscow time.

In addition to recommending that companies agree in advance on how products will be packaged and study the personalized rate they will pay so as not to have any surprises later, the guide includes a brief section that describes the calculation of estimation coefficients. value of the product.

Bartering is particularly focused on food, a sector in which Russia has managed to rely more or less successfully on its own production since 2014, when Moscow imposed restrictions on imports of European agricultural products in response. sanctions linked to its illegal annexation of Crimea.

Since Russia launched its war against Ukraine, the Kremlin has improvised a series of measures to evade international sanctions. In addition to barter, it has legalized certain contraband products, which Moscow euphemistically describes as parallel imports. This initiative, approved in 2022, legalized the purchase of foreign products without the consent of their manufacturers.

