Everything can't be like that









Chairman of the PAN DPP Saleh Partaonan Daulay believed that the meeting was an attitude of statesmanship that should be emulated. The two men still maintain a friendship even though they participated in the presidential election for two terms. “It's a good example. They showed how to compete, then collaborate and finally create synergy. Not everyone can do something like that,” Saleh told reporters, Saturday, December 7, 2024.





Saleh said that abroad, collaboration can usually only be achieved by one party. If different parties generally have different points of view. It is not uncommon for there to be criticism, even intrigue and maneuvering. “Well, Prabowo and Jokowi remain close and very friendly,” Saleh said. Chairman of Commission VII of the RI House of Representatives said that Prabowo and Jokowi's friendship made many people happy. Because the two national figures support each other, both in their ideas, their concepts and in their constructive criticism. Regarding political speculation about the content of the conversation between Prabowo and Jokowi, Saleh said it was natural because the public also wanted to know. However, he added, the important point is that they continue to support each other. Prabowo still respects and appreciates Jokowi. Likewise, Jokowi really respects Prabowo's constitutional authorities. “The nuances of politics will be fluid if the direction is focused on the interests of the community. There is no need to blame each other. It is time to come together again. United to serve the community “Said Saleh. The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, met with President Prabowo Subianto at his residence in Kertanegara, South Jakarta, Friday evening, December 6, 2024. The meeting between President Prabowo and Jokowi lasted about 1 hour 20 minutes at Jalan Kertanegara Number IV, Kebayoran Batu, South Jakarta.

