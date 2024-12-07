Politics
Choose your enemies wisely | The critic
Choose your enemies wisely
Bmakes Simms [BOOKS, OCTOBER] categorically states that Putin must lose in Ukraine, otherwise the West will be threatenedAnd that Putin's Russia is the main threat to the West, not China.
This is obviously false. After 3After two months of fighting, Russia still has not defeated Ukraine and has even been forced to call in more troops just to keep up the fight for control of eastern Ukraine. Russia is clearly not capable of replacing American domination and “Pax Americana”.“.
The West failed to read the warning signals launched by Russia at the Munich security conference in 2017. 2007; Russia invaded Ukraine in 2014 and again in 2022 after repeatedly calling for Ukraine's non-alignment.
China, however, seeks to supplant American hegemony. The unilateral appropriation of Hong Kong will undoubtedly be followed by the absorption of Taiwan. The persistent military maneuvers and the creation of naval bases around the South China Sea demonstrate this. China clearly wants to avenge its past humiliation at the hands of the West and eliminate all traces of previous Western domination.
Once this is done, she seeks to achieve world domination. Buying influence, establishing military bases, trade routes, ports, extending financial credits and entering into self-serving trade deals around the world betray China's ambitions.
Why, then, TO DO so many experts at our leading universities take such an absurd position regarding a Russian military threat?
Because they approach the evidence with Western cultural assumptions and a sense of affront to Putin's invasion. They therefore refuses to look beyond their indignation and find appropriate, historical and human explanations. If they take care to read the evaluations of experienced experts of the 20th centurythey arey American diplomats like Henry Kissinger and George Kennan, they can begin to understand.
Graham R. Catlin
Kergrist-Moëlou, France
Truth and consequences
WWilliam Atkinson's mischievous call for a dissolution of British universities in the style of Thomas Cromwell [DISSOLVE THE HOTBEDS OF WOKERY, NOVEMBER] begs the question: if the quality of higher education at so many universities is so poor, both intellectually and in terms of ultimately minimal increases in graduate salaries, why not they to flow ?
Of course, as Atkinson says, the cash cow of international students and professional accreditation are factors. But isn't the reality that universities are supported by the worst form of commercialization of cod?
TheyI was put on the market themselvesves, extend as much as they like and charge fees (but not at the rates they would like) while knowing – implicitly, if not explicitly – that the government will not let them fail, no matter how bad it is their business plan or academic reputation.
It's time the government let profligate, underperforming higher education students go to the wall to encourage others. Unfortunately, our campuses are allowed to inhabit an environment without consequences due to Whitehall's erroneous belief that they are too important to fail.
Patrick Jarvis
Cheltenham, Gloucestershire
Free the markets
SEbastian Milbank's complaint [“DON’T IDOLISE ROGER SCRUTON”, NOVEMBER] The idea that “the free market fails to achieve greater equality or greater growth” seems untenable to me. We to have has not benefited from a free market since politicians recognized the benefits for them of globalization and regulatory quangos.
Andrew Smith
Epping, Essex
Squib amp
Backnowledgment of receipt 2015, I noticed that the price of photovoltaic panels was falling rapidly and expected government subsidies to follow soon. My Edwardian roof needed major repairs, so I decided to have them installed simultaneously. Every dream of mitigating the energy apocalypse described by Andrew Orlowski [COUNTDOWN TO ENERGY APOCOLYPSE, NOVEMBER] were But it quickly collapsed.
I am allowed to introduce a maximum of 16 amps into the network, which translates to approximately 30.75kW. The south side of a gable extension generates the maximum on a sunny day. There is enough room for more capacity on the roof, but not, alas, in the grille.
Dr Iain Salisbury
Edgbaston, Birmingham
Support Boris
A.Obert Hutton criticizes Boris Johnson for claiming in previous book “that the Germans had succeeded in capturing Stalingrad” [BOOKS, NOVEMBER].
However, the Germans did indeed capture StalingradAnd Field MarPaula shalif the head office was located under the GUM store in the city center And can be visited today. The Battle of Stalingrad was the Russians' successful attempt to reconquer the city.
Andrew Roberts
House of Lords
