



Americans are showing growing confidence in the military after years of decline and support increasing military spending as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office, according to the latest results of the Reagan Survey on national defense published Thursday. Conducted just days after the 2024 election, the survey found that Americans' opinions of the military are rebounding, with 51% expressing “a lot of confidence” in the military. services, up 5% from last year, according to the survey. However, that figure still falls short of the public confidence in the military reported during the Trump administration in 2018, when the National Defense Poll found that 70% of respondents reported high confidence in the military. Americans are showing growing confidence in the military after years of decline and support increasing military spending as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office, according to the Reagan National Defense Survey. AFP via Getty Images THE annual survey is a must-read for gauging the American public's thoughts and impressions of the U.S. military and is produced by the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute, a nonprofit organization established by former President Reagan to “advance his legacy and its principles,” according to the group. The survey also finds that a “vast majority” of Americans actively want the government to invest more in the military, even though they overestimate the share of the federal budget devoted to the Department of Defense. “Seventy-nine percent of respondents want the United States to spend more on the military, including nearly nine in ten (89%) Trump voters,” the survey found. That support did not change, even for the 32 percent of respondents who thought the United States was spending between a quarter and half of the federal budget already devoted to defense. Another 16% incorrectly believe that the United States spends more than half of its budget on the military. In reality, the United States only spends about 13% of its budget on national defense. “Public awareness of the importance of the defense budget is mixed,” according to the survey. “Support for increased spending is particularly notable given this overestimation of current federal military spending. » The annual survey is a must-read for gauging the American public's thoughts and impressions of the U.S. military and is conducted by the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute, a nonprofit organization established by the former president. AFP via Getty Images The majority of Americans also remain in favor of sending military aid to Ukraine to just end Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of the democratic country. P.A. This interest in investing in the armed forces may be linked to concerns about global conflicts, as a slim majority of 52 percent of respondents said they think the United States could win a war against China, while about 64% thought the United States could win against Russia. “A majority of respondents (61%) believe the U.S. military should be large enough to win two simultaneous wars at once,” the survey found. The majority of Americans also remain in favor of sending military aid to Ukraine to just end Communist Russia's invasion of the democratic country. Fifty-five percent of respondents believe the United States should send weapons to Ukraine, although this represents “a slight decline from recent years,” according to the survey. Only a slim majority of 52% of respondents think the United States could win a war against the military might of Chinese President Xi Jinping, while about 64% think the United States could win against Russian forces. P.A. Year after year, this survey shows continued, unwavering support for “peace through strength,” institute director Roger Zakheim said in a statement, citing the classic Reagan defense strategy often cited by Trump. Corbis via Getty Images Most Americans also strongly support Israel in its war against Hamas, with 61 percent saying they want “the release of Americans held hostage by Hamas to be a top priority in the Middle East.” “A majority (54%) also support the United States providing military aid to Israel, including 67% of Trump voters and 46% of Harris voters,” the survey found. Year after year, this survey shows continued, unwavering support for “peace through strength,” institute director Roger Zakheim said in a statement, citing the classic Reagan defense strategy often cited by Trump. Confidence in the military is rebounding after hitting its lowest level in recent years, and Americans support increased defense spending to build a military capable of deterring and defeating adversaries in multiple theaters.

