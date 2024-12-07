Politics
Is this “a sign on the wall” for Assad in Syria?
More than 13 years after Bashar al-Assad's security forces opened fire on protesters demanding democratic reforms, the Syrian president's grip on power may finally be weakening.
The 59-year-old son and heir of the late dictator Hafez al-Assad has faced several setbacks during the long civil war sparked by his brutal crackdown in March 2011, but has so far managed to cling to power.
Today, with his Lebanese ally, Hezbollah, reeling from an Israeli attack and his great power, Russia, distracted by its invasion of Ukraine, Assad is running out of friends on the battlefield.
Key northern cities, including Aleppo and Hama, fell to opposition fighters in just days.
And on Saturday, rebels announced that they were now surrounding the capital where Assad has ruled since the death of his father in 2000.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan welcomed rebel advance; Israel strengthens its forces in the occupied Golan; and Jordan, Syria's southern neighbor, is organizing an evacuation of its citizens.
In another sign of Assad's isolation, the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which controls much of northeastern Syria, said it was ready to talk to its enemies among the rebels supported by Turkey.
But international observers have repeatedly predicted the fall of this isolated former ophthalmologist since the first months of the uprising, and they have always been wrong.
The 2011 protests against the Assad regime began after the arrest of a teenager for allegedly scrawling anti-government graffiti in the southern city of Daraa.
– A stunning breakthrough –
Today, for the Assad regime, “the writing is on the wall,” Joshua Landis of the Center for Middle East Studies at the University of Oklahoma told AFP. “Things are changing very quickly.”
The rebel advance was astonishing.
After the successive fall of Aleppo and Hama, rebels and government forces clashed on Saturday near the large city of Homs.
Its capture would effectively cut off Assad's capital from his support base in the minority Alawite community of the coastal highlands.
“The Alawite minority has lost confidence in Assad,” Landis said. “There are serious questions about whether the Syrian army has any fight left.”
But a certain amount of caution is necessary. After all, haven't world leaders already underestimated Assad?
As early as November 2011, Turkish President Erdogan urged Assad to hold free elections and warned that his “mandate was only temporary.”
In October 2012, during a campaign debate for his re-election, US President Barack Obama also warned Assad that his “days are numbered”.
The following month, Nabil Elaraby, then head of the Arab League, declared that “everyone knows that the regime in Syria will not stay long.”
The Syrian strongman defied them all, even as international lawyers issued arrest warrants for war crimes and rights groups denounced Syria's use of chemical weapons and aerial bombardments in civilian areas.
As the civil war escalated into overlapping regional conflicts — government versus rebels, Turkey versus Kurdish fighters, U.S.-backed militias versus Islamic State group jihadists — Assad maintained his grip.
At first he was ostracized by many other Arab leaders, relying instead on Iranian and Russian support, but as it became clear that he would not leave the stage, diplomatic relations quietly resumed.
– Rebel victories –
And meanwhile, Russia and Iran supported Assad. Lebanese pro-Iranian Hezbollah has sent thousands of fighters, supported by Iranian advisers, to reinforce Syrian government forces. Russia carried out airstrikes.
But the speed of this week's rebel victories seems to suggest that without its powerful foreign friends, Assad's Syrian army is nothing more than a hollow shell.
Russia has so little confidence in its ally that its embassy acknowledged a “difficult military and political situation”.
Before the recent ceasefire in its conflict with Israel, Hezbollah lost thousands of fighters and weapons, as well as its longtime leader, Hassan Nasrallah.
It does not appear to be able to help, although a Hezbollah source said Saturday that it had sent 2,000 fighters to Syria's Qusayr region “to defend its positions.”
“The Assad government finds itself in its most precarious position since the summer of 2012,” Nick Heras, an analyst at the New Lines Institute, told AFP.
“There is a real risk that the Assad government will lose power in Damascus, either through fighting or a negotiated retreat.
“Ultimately, the ability of the Assad government to survive will depend on the extent to which Iran and Russia view Assad as useful to their strategies in the region.”
Heras said Russia, which has a naval base in the Syrian port of Tartus, would be reluctant to withdraw its personnel and military assets from the country, and that Iran would also be reluctant to abandon Assad.
“If one or both allies decide they can advance their interests without Assad, then his days in power are numbered,” Heras said.
The winners would be Assad's main regional opponents: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Turkey's Erdogan, both of whom faced periods of intense domestic criticism to ultimately emerge victorious from the war.
Turkish-backed rebels now spearhead the opposition advance on Homs, and Israeli airstrikes against Hezbollah and Iranian targets in Syria have effectively neutralized Assad's most powerful backer.
