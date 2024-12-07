Lekha Washington calls romance with Imran Khan a rare gift in a cynical world





Lekha Washington recently opened up about her relationship with Imran Khan, sharing that they were both madly in love.

Lekha and Imran started dating during the COVID-19 lockdown. (Photo credit: Instagram)

Imran Khan has continued to make headlines since his return to social media some time ago. Beyond his professional activities, he is also in the spotlight for his romantic relationship with Lekha Washington. Often spotted hanging out together, attending events together and sharing dedicated internet posts, the lovebirds are setting major couple goals. Now, Lekha has opened up about their relationship, sharing that they are madly in love with each other. The actress also revealed what she cherishes most about their relationship.

Speaking to Money Control, Lekha Washington described her relationship with beau Imran Khan as a rare gift in today's cynical world. She said: “In this cynical world, living and growing up with someone while being madly in love is a rare gift. It’s also hard work.”

Further sharing that she cherishes her and Imran's ability to communicate, Lekha Washington added: The part I cherish the most is our ability to talk about things and evolve into, hopefully, better versions of ourselves -themselves. The excellent posterior is a bonus!”

Before dating Lekha Washington, Imran Khan was married to Avantika Malik. The duo got married in 2011 and eventually separated in 2019. They also share a daughter named Imara. After separation, Imran and Lekha fell in love with each other, creating a beautiful relationship. During an earlier conversation with India Today, Imran recalled reading headlines about his relationship status and how much they surprised him.

Imran Khan said, “There were also photos of us from Iras (Khan)'s wedding that came out which I thought were quite official or direct and better like you could see our faces. Then last week she posted the photo of the silhouette and everyone loved it. It's official, but what about the one without it, where we can see your faces? Didn't that count? I was surprised the headlines came from this and not that.”

In terms of work, Imran Khan is reportedly working on a project with Danish Aslam. The upcoming film will mark their second collaboration after Break Ke Baad, starring Imran alongside Deepika Padukone. For your information, Imran Khan was last seen in Katti Batti, which released in 2015. In the film, Kangana Ranaut also played the lead role.

