Will the coronavirus curfew bring down the hotel industry?

After a tumultuous summer, restaurateurs Gearoid Devaney and Xavier Rousett relaunched The Black Book, a late-night wine cellar and restaurant in Soho, in early September.

August was a good month for their other sites, with the Eat Out to Help Out (EOTHO) scheme helping to offset some of the losses due to the lockdown earlier in the year. After securing a night license at 3 a.m. (a rarity in Soho), the pair were excited about their new venture. Tables were spaced apart to respect social distancing; staff were equipped with PPE and tons of antibacterial hand gel had been purchased; they had worked hard to adapt to the new standards.

The next eleven days went smoothly, customers respected the new rules and last week the bar was able to hire more staff. Then, unexpectedly, on September 21, Boris Johnson announced a 10 p.m. curfew, reducing theater opening hours by a third.

One of the two founders, Rousett, is devastated by the latest curfew. Three quarters of our revenue is made between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m. We could end up doing 25% of the turnover we did before, that would be a big blow. As soon as management heard the announcement, they knew they were going to have to lose half their staff, we have already had to lay off a few people, adds Rousett, this is the immediate impact the decision had on our company.

For some of Rousett's other businesses in London, which serve breakfast, lunch and dinner, the curfew will have less impact. But for wine bars, late-night establishments and (almost forgotten) nightclubs, a 10 p.m. curfew is the nail in the coffin of an industry particularly affected by the fallout from Covid-19.

In his speech yesterday in the House of Commons, the Prime Minister set a worrying timetable for new restrictions; If we do not make tangible progress, we must assume that the restrictions I have announced will remain in force for perhaps six months.

I don't know how Boris can announce six months without even knowing if it will have an impact, says Rousett. This is absolutely insane; the decision itself, the way it was handled, the duration, everything. It's always our industry that gets the headlines, I don't think we deserve it. Rousett's confusion about penalizing the hotel industry is valid. According to Public Health Englandover the past four weeks, around 5% of total cases came from hospitality, compared to 45% in care homes.

The measures come after the UK's Covid-19 alert was moved from Level 3 to Level 4, meaning transmission is high or increasing exponentially. Johnson told MPs yesterday that evidence shows the spread of the virus occurs later at night after increased alcohol consumption.

On BBC Breakfast, Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove reiterated this evidence, saying the 10 p.m. curfew would have a beneficial effect on the spread of the virus, based on the early adoption of the technique by the Belgium. But today The times The Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies did not model the effect of a 10 p.m. curfew, with its key members saying there was no evidence it would be effective.

For Ashley Letchford, director of Aquum in Clapham, lockdown provided the perfect opportunity to transition his style of bar from a late-night club with champagne bottle service to a more accessible venue focused on food and table service. The new business model proved a success and the bar found itself in August with a seven times higher food turnover than before the lockdown, partly thanks to EOTHO and was even able to hire more of staff.

Normally closing at 3.30am, the 10pm curfew will have a devastating impact on the south London-based bar. We are taking steps to create a third business model in a matter of months, it is a true test of entrepreneurship. Obviously we support the government measures, but it's not good for business, he says, it's one step forward, two steps back.

It’s a similar story for most bar and pub owners; August provided a cruel, near-normal tease, only to turn back the clock a few weeks later. When it hit me yesterday I fell into a very strange depression, says pub and bar owner Gareth Dore. I just hired some additional staff, but I think we're already going to have to lay off one person. All this does is push people into unemployment.

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), there were 156,000 fewer young people in employment in the three months to July compared to the previous quarter; 16-24 year olds are the hardest hit by the increase in unemployment due to the coronavirus. With the hospitality sector employing more young people than any other sector, this number is expected to continue to rise following reductions in income due to the new curfew.

Like many others, the Dores bar in Leamington Spa and the Windsor pub were experiencing a post-lockdown peak before the curfew was announced. Those two hours between 10 p.m. and midnight on Friday and Saturday nights are when most hospitality venues make the most money, he says.

After going to extreme lengths to keep his sites safe, Dore finds the new regulations infuriating. This doesn't make any sense. In my rooms we were open until noon, so from 10 p.m. to midnight everyone was seated on sanitized tables and chairs, with hand sanitizer around them, strictly adhering to the rule of six . We have all their tracking and tracing information; we made it a safe space,” he said. All the government is currently doing is kicking everyone out of all the bars, pubs and restaurants at once.

Like many others, Dore expects the curfew will encourage people to continue drinking and partying in private residences after 10 p.m., where social distancing, the rule of six and diets Strict hygiene practices are less likely to be followed. It doesn't make sense, he said.