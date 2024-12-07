Imran Khan is now accused in 188 cases; Former Pakistani PM calls government 'authoritarian'





Former Prime Minister faces 99 cases in Punjab, 76 in Islamabad and two in Khyber Pakhtunkhwaread more

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan accused the government of authoritarianism as the number of cases and investigations against him reached 188.

The data of the cases was presented by the Interior Ministry to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday in a petition filed by Khan's sister Noreen Niazi seeking details of the cases against his brother, Dawn reported.

The former prime minister is accused in 99 cases in Punjab, 76 in Islamabad and two in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The report said Khan is also accused in seven investigations conducted by the Federal Investigation Agency and three cases conducted by the National Accountability Bureau.

Besides, the PTI founders' appeal against his conviction in the Toshakhana case was also pending in court.

Meanwhile, the former prime minister speaking to reporters in Adiala jail on Friday lamented the growing number of cases against him, saying the government was registering him in more cases after every Pakistan Tehreek-e protest -Insaf.

According to a message posted on his official X account, the former prime minister also accused the government of undermining democratic principles and imposing authoritarian rule.

“A 10-year dictatorship was imposed in the country to keep one man in power after subjugating the judiciary and all other institutions through the 26th constitutional amendment,” he said.

While referring to the PTI protest last month, Khan claimed that unarmed protesters were shot dead, which was a tragedy. However, he did not specify who shot the demonstrators.

Khan also said that racial profiling of Pakhtuns in Islamabad would lead to ethnic conflicts and condemned the action. He affirmed that several supporters of his party were still missing and expressed his deep concern over the situation, demanding that the government immediately publish the data of citizens arrested and the toll of the dead and injured transported to hospitals and morgues .

He reiterated that his party has two demands: a commission headed by senior judges of the Supreme Court to investigate the facts surrounding the May 9 and November 26 protests and the release of innocent political prisoners.

According to Khan, a committee headed by PTI chief Omar Ayub Khan was formed to discuss these two points.

If these two demands are not accepted, a movement of civil disobedience, boycott and reduction of remittances would be launched, he warned.

Meanwhile, the IHC on Friday expressed displeasure over the arrest of a vegetable vendor in connection with the PTI protest.

The accused, Sameer Ahmed, was allegedly arrested at a checkpoint in Zone F-10 and was later included in the list of unknown persons arrested for their participation in the PTI protest on November 24.

The petitioner, Ahmed's brother, told the court that he was not part of any protest. My brother is a vegetable seller, I ride a bike and my father is a driver. We are innocent and he was arrested unjustly, the petitioner said.

Judge Arbab Muhammad Tahir reprimanded the police for targeting innocent people. He questioned the conduct of the police and reprimanded the Islamabad police lawyer present in the court.

Justice Tahir urged DSP's legal advisor Sajid Cheema to thoroughly investigate the matter.

Innocent people are being arrested and made scapegoats, he said, calling on police to avoid such injustices.

The officer said he was in touch with the family concerned and would look into the case.

Justice Tahir directed the Islamabad High Court Bar Association to assist the petitioner in filing a bail application. The matter was later settled with instructions for corrective action to be taken.

Separately, an anti-terrorism court in Islamabad extended the remand of 19 PTI supporters by three days. The political workers were arrested in a case registered at the Secretariat police station for violence during the protest, according to Dawn.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.firstpost.com/world/imran-khan-now-accused-of-188-cases-ex-pak-pm-calls-govt-authoritarian-13842559.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos