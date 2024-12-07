Trump assembles US cabinet of billionaires worth a total of $340 billion | Trump administration





Donald Trump has assembled enough billionaires and multimillionaires to fill key roles in his new administration and field a football team.

In a recruiting process that appears to mock his campaign's appeal to working-class voters, the president-elect has brazenly tapped a gallery of the mega-rich for key positions that, in some cases, will give them the power to reduce spending on public services. which are used by the poorest and most vulnerable.

At least 11 candidates for strategic positions after Trump returned to the White House in January have either reached billionaire status themselves, had billionaire spouses or are within touching distance of that threshold.

The net result will be the richest administration in U.S. history, with a total of $340 billion as of early this week, before Trump further increases his monetary value by attempting to name at least three additional billionaires.

His collective wealth far exceeds that of Trump's first cabinet, formed after his 2016 election victory, which at the time was the richest US cabinet ever formed, containing members as wealthy as Rex Tillerson, the former chief executive of 'ExxonMobil, who was appointed secretary. of State and Wilbur Ross, the Secretary of Commerce, who became rich by restructuring bankrupt companies.

It also highlights the relative impoverishment of Joe Biden's current cabinet, which is collectively worth a relatively paltry $118 million, despite being repeatedly ridiculed by Trump as representing an elite corrupt government that deceived ordinary American workers.

The richest and most prominent of the Trump 2024 class is Elon Musk, the Tesla and SpaceX entrepreneur who is the world's richest man.

Alongside Vivek Ramaswamy, another tech entrepreneur estimated to be worth at least $1 billion, Musk has been tapped to lead a new Department of Government Effectiveness, already known by its acronym Doge, whose mission is to reduce waste in public spending.

Musk, clearly extravagant, pledged to cut $2 trillion from the national budget. He did not explain how or over what period, although he warned that it could lead to temporary economic difficulties.

Neither Musk nor Ramaswamy will need Senate confirmation, since Doge is not an official government department or agency.

However, Trump has not hesitated to appoint billionaire cabinet members who will have to submit to public hearings in the Senate in which their wealth could become an issue.

They include Linda McMahon, education secretary candidate and former World Wrestling Entertainment executive whose husband, Vince McMahon, is worth an estimated $3 billion; North Dakota Governor and former businessman Doug Burgum, designated Secretary of the Interior; Howard Lutnick, chairman and CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald, who was appointed commerce secretary; and Scott Bessent, a hedge fund manager and former partner at Soros Investment Management, who was named Treasury secretary.

Their collective value alone is $10.7 billion, $4.5 billion more than Trump's first cabinet.

Others up for Senate confirmation include Charles Kushner, real estate mogul and father of Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, future ambassador to Paris; Warren Stephens, director of an investment bank and chosen as ambassador to London; Jared Isaacman, commercial astronaut and entrepreneur appointed to head the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa); and Kelly Loeffler, a former Republican senator and co-chair of Trump's inaugural committee, now his choice to lead the Small Business Administration.

All fall into the category of billionaires, either individually or through marital or family ties, according to Forbes.

So is Steve Witkoff, another real estate mogul and Trump golfing partner, who tapped him as his Middle East envoy. Witkoff's net worth has been estimated at $1 billion.

Then there's Frank Bisignano, named head of the Social Security Administration, where he will be responsible for managing pensions and benefits for the nation's retirees. Chairman of Fiserv Inc, a financial technology company based in Wisconsin, his current net worth is estimated to be around $974 million.

The president-elect reportedly offered the job of deputy secretary of defense to another billionaire, Stephen Feinberg, a private equity investor and co-chairman of Cerberus Capital Management, whose personal worth as of July this year was estimated at $4.8 billion. dollars. It is unclear whether Feinberg accepted.

The gap between Trump's taste for the rich and his everyman populist rhetoric has not gone unnoticed.

Analysts have long noted the ability of a politician who proudly flaunts his status as a self-made billionaire to exploit popular resentment over stagnant incomes and living standards, accentuated by his laments over the loss of industrial jobs and trade deals that he says have hurt American workers. .

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, real wages for the American working class have stagnated or declined since the early 1980s, particularly as industries moved jobs overseas, wrote Matthew King, a researcher at German Marshall Fund, in a blog post. This may help explain Trump's appeal to the working class.

According to King, Trump could tap into the concerns of the working class because he knew that pride in God, family, and country would resonate in a way that other candidates' progressive messages would not.

David Kass, executive director of Americans for Tax Fairness, said the goal of what he calls Trump's government by billionaires for billionaires was huge tax cuts for the super-rich, which would be obtained at the cost of cuts in services such as education. , Social Security, and Medicaid, which provides health care to low-income people.

Voters wanted change, Kass said. I think what's going to happen is people will say that's not really what I wanted. The rich are rich enough and don't need further tax cuts. What if you helped me? I think there will be a huge mobilization against this [tax cut].

But King warned that Trump's emotional resonance could trump the envy of the rich.

I continue to believe that Trump's appeal to the working class will continue to allow him to successfully exploit the working class while channeling the rewards to the new oligarchy: big corporations and billionaires like Elon Musk, he writes.

