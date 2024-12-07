Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan warns against civil disobedience amid legal troubles, protests





Islamabad Less than two weeks after his last protest in Islamabad was forcibly dispersed, former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has vowed to continue his fight, threatening to launch a nationwide civil disobedience movement.

In a message published on X, Khan, imprisoned since August 2023 on numerous charges, announced the formation of a five-member negotiating team.

The team aims to discuss two key demands with the government: the release of undertrial prisoners and the creation of a judicial commission to investigate the events of May 9, 2023 and November 26, 2024, two dates on which Khan's supporters staged large protests but faced a backlash from government and security forces.

If these two demands are not accepted, a civil disobedience movement will begin on December 14. The government will take full responsibility for the consequences, Khan's message in Urdu read.

As part of this movement, we will urge overseas Pakistanis to limit remittances and launch a boycott campaign. In the second phase, we will further intensify our actions.

The announcement comes as Khan was charged for his involvement in an attack on a military headquarters on May 9 last year, while he was also charged with terrorism for his role in protests that besieged the capital federal government last month.

Khan's call to protest in Islamabad mobilized thousands of supporters, mainly from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a province governed by his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

The mob, led by Khan's wife Bushra Bibi, left on November 24 and finally reached Islamabad two days later after passing through several roadblocks and obstacles, but were met by brutal state force.

A late-night security operation involving paramilitary Rangers and police dispersed the crowds in less than three hours. Bushra Bibi and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur fled to the province amid the crackdown.

While the government has accused PTI supporters of causing the deaths of four security force personnel during the protests, it has denied any civilian casualties.

The PTI leadership, after issuing conflicting statements on the death toll, said that at least 12 people belonging to the party died during the protest, of whom at least 10 were shot dead.

Fawad Chaudhry, a senior PTI leader and former federal minister, criticized the government for the treatment of Khan, who he said was being held in harsh conditions.

Keeping a former prime minister in a death cell without basic necessities will only deepen resentment and widen the divide, Chaudhry told Al Jazeera.

He stressed that the government's actions left Khan with no choice but to intensify his protests.

This call for civil disobedience is conditional on the success or failure of negotiations, but it is a serious step. If overseas Pakistanis, especially those in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, stop their remittances, it will have a significant impact on the government's economic plans, he said.

Pakistan's economy relies heavily on foreign remittances. Overseas Pakistanis send nearly $30 billion home every year. Central bank figures show that in the first 10 months of this year, $28 billion has already been sent to the country.

Political analyst Fahd Hussain believes Khan's call for civil disobedience reflects an attempt to regain momentum after the perceived failure of recent protests in Islamabad.

Organizing a mass movement so soon after the final call may not be easy. The party must first reorganize itself after the chaos, Hussain told Al Jazeera.

This is not the first time Khan has called for civil disobedience. In 2014, he led a similar campaign against the government of then-prime minister Nawaz Sharif, calling on his supporters to stop paying taxes and utility bills.

However, the movement ended with a whimper a few months later, following the armed attack on the Military Public School in Peshawar, in which more than 140 children were killed by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). As the Pakistani government planned to launch a major military operation against the armed group, all political parties came together to consult and present a united front. The PTI, which was in the middle of a sit-in that lasted for over 100 days, also decided to end its protest.

Imtiaz Gul, director of the Center for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) in Islamabad, sees civil disobedience as a means of putting pressure on the state when a party is confronted with the full might of the government machinery .

These tactics may not yield immediate results, but can keep the government on alert and highlight Khan's demands domestically and internationally, Gul said.

Khan, who served as prime minister from August 2018 to April 2022, claims his removal through a parliamentary vote of no confidence was orchestrated by the military, in collusion with the United States and his political rivals. The army has always denied these allegations.

Islamabad-based political analyst Cyril Almeida believes Khan's fate depends on either street protests or a deal with the military establishment, led by current army chief General Asim Munir , who took command in November 2022.

Munir had previously been appointed head of the Inter-Services Intelligence, Pakistan's premier intelligence agency, under Khan's governance, before being removed just eight months into the role.

Street protests complement the negotiations, increasing the cost to the government and military of keeping him in prison. But the problem remains the same: current army chief Asim Munir is implacably, perhaps irrevocably, opposed to Imran Khan becoming a major government figure again, Almeida, the analyst based in Islamabad.

As long as Munir is there and controls his army, Khan's chances of a negotiated settlement are slim. (Al Jazeera)

