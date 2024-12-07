Highlighting President Prabowo and Jokowi's meeting in Kertanegara, Said Didu suggests Joko Widodo stay at Bogor Palace – Source: GemaSulawesi.com





GemaSulawesi.com

Sulawesi Echo

Saturday December 7, 2024 | 7:43 p.m. WIB

Social media activist Said Didu responded at the time of Jokowi's meeting with President Prabowo Subiantodi Kertanegara, this is what Said Didu said MORE NEWS LATEST NEWS In Gianyar, Bali United can only share numbers with PSM Makassar SPORT

2859320 Harbolnas 2024 encourages the growth of Indonesia's digital economy ECONOMY

2859319 Pavel Durov, CEO of Telegram, appears before the Paris investigating court INTERNATIONAL

2859317 21 prisoners from Lampung Prison transferred to Nusakambangan, including Andri Gustami ARCHIPELAGO

2859316 Tomorrow, the East Java KPU will begin summing up votes for the 2024 East Java gubernatorial election. United to protect elections

2859297 Residents' response to talk of VAT increasing by 12 percent for luxury goods ECONOMY

2859314 TikTok Faces Ban in US, Content Creators Start Turning to Other Platforms OTOTEKNO

2859313 Acting Governor of Babel monitors case of confinement of mother and baby in dog cage in Bangka ARCHIPELAGO

2859312 South Korean president avoids impeachment because parliamentary votes are not enough INTERNATIONAL

2859310 These 3 waters will be hit by high waves of up to 4 meters ARCHIPELAGO

2859309 Ojol fuel subsidies must be targeted and not become profits for app companies ECONOMY

2859308 Manager who kept mother and baby in dog cage in Bangka becomes suspect ARCHIPELAGO

2859307 FBI offers IDR 793 million reward for information on location of UnitedHealthcare CEO shooter INTERNATIONAL

2859304 Cak Imin becomes witness to the wedding of Abid Abdurrahman and Vassa Mustikahati, the groom is not just anyone NATIONAL

2859303 Ministry of Industry encourages exports of local alcoholic beverages to maximize global market potential ECONOMY

2859302

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.beritasatu.com/network/gemasulawesi/389293/soroti-pertemuan-presiden-prabowo-dan-jokowi-di-kertanegara-said-didu-sarankan-joko-widodo-tinggal-di-istana-bogor The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos