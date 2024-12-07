The latest: The famous Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral reopens with great fanfare | World News

Connect with us

PARIS (AP) Notre Dame is reopening its doors for the first time since a 2019 fire nearly destroyed Paris's beloved 12th-century cathedral.

World leaders, including the president-elect Donald TrumpUS first lady Jill Biden, Britain's Prince William and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are gathering among some 1,500 guests on Saturday to celebrate the restoration of this monument widely considered a pinnacle of French architectural heritage.

Saturday's events will begin with the symbolic reopening of the large wooden doors of Notre-Dame by Mgr Laurent Ulrich.

Following the 2019 fire, nearly $1 billion in donations poured in from around the world, a tribute to its global appeal.

Notre-Dame in numbers

It is perhaps not surprising that for such a large cathedral, some of the numbers that help tell the story of Notre Dame's reopening are also very significant. The bell that will ring to signal the start of the service weighs 13 tonnes, making it the largest cathedral. It has a name – Emmanuel, given to it by King Louis XIV after it was cast in 1683. It sounds in F sharp.

Inside, 42,000 square meters of masonry were cleaned during the renovation, an area equivalent to approximately six football fields. The foundation stone of Notre-Dame was laid in 1163. Notre-Dame's great, thundering organ, which will be heard in public during Saturday service for the first time since April 15, 2019, has 7,952 pipes, the largest as wide as a human torso; the smallest is no bigger than a pen. The giant renovated console that controls the instrument includes five keyboards of 56 notes each, 30-note pedals and 115 stops.

Unseen, above the congregation and the repaired vaulted ceilings, is a framework of beams supporting the roof and spire so dense and complex that it is nicknamed the Forest. Some 2,000 oak trees were cut down to rebuild it.

Trump to meet Macron before reopening ceremonies

President-elect Donald Trump is scheduled to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysée presidential palace on Saturday before the reopening ceremony of Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris. This is Trump's first trip abroad since the election.

Macron's office said the two leaders would discuss the global crisis, including the wars in the Middle East and Ukraine, as well as Franco-American bilateral relations.

Macron is expected to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy immediately after his meeting with Trump.

The Notre Dame celebrations come as Macron's presidency now faces its most serious crisis after governments collapsed this week in a historic vote of no confidence that toppled Prime Minister Michel Barnier.

Devout Catholics say reopening Notre Dame Cathedral will nourish us

For devout Catholics Patricia and Cyrille Brenner, waiting in the cold in front of Notre-Dame for its reopening service to which they were not invited was the ideal place. The couple traveled by night train from Cannes, on the French Riviera, famous for its film festival, to be among the spectators on Saturday, hoping to take advantage of the 40,000 seats reserved for the public on the banks of the Seine, facing the cathedral. They bought their train tickets six months ago.

I come from Cannes. It's a bit like the festival. You have to be there to experience it, says Patricia, 65. It's a pilgrimage for us.

Cyrille, 66, said they were the only members of their parish to make the long journey. We like to be in the thick of things and, as Christians, that will nourish us, he said.

While Cyrille said they felt distress and sadness when Notre Dame burned, they both also noted how the sacred relics, statues and golden cross on the altar almost miraculously survived hell.

They both marveled at the renovation work which not only eradicated almost all traces of the fire inside, but made it more resplendent than ever.

Some visitors hope sideline talks will benefit Ukraine

Andrey Alexeev, a Ukrainian among the spectators gathered for the reopening of Notre-Dame, hopes that US President-elect Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy can meet and talk on the sidelines of the ceremony. Their host, French President Emmanuel Macron, met the two leaders before attending the cathedral's reopening service.

Alexeev hoped that Trump and Zelensky would also meet. I hope this meeting can change something in the good direction for Ukraine, he said. It's good that Zelensky has the opportunity to speak with Trump and Macron. This is at least an opportunity for Ukraine.

Alexeev, who lives in Poland, was visiting Paris with his mother, Olha, who came from Ukraine. They were hoping for two of the 40,000 places reserved for the public in fenced areas on the banks of the Seine, facing the cathedral. Alexeev said he was agnostic but found it important to be as close to the ceremonies as possible. Coincidentally, his sister was visiting Paris when Notre Dame burned on April 15, 2019.

It is one of the most beautiful places not only in Europe but also in the whole world, he said. An opportunity like this only comes around once every 1,000 years, I think. So we are part of history.

What to expect

Saturday's events will blend solemn religious tradition, official presidential speeches and cultural grandeur.

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte will host dozens of heads of state and government. Mgr Laurent Ulrich will then take over with a rite of symbolic reopening of the doors of Notre-Dame, kicking off the ceremonies at 7 p.m.

The ceremony which was to take place outside will then take place inside, with a film retracing the work, music and a speech by Macron.

Ulrich will then take over with a wake-up rite from the organ of Notre-Dame and the rest of the religious service scheduled to last approximately 55 minutes.

The reopening of Notre-Dame victim of bad weather

PARIS After more than 5 years of renovation, the reopening of Notre Dame like the Paris Olympics before it fell victim to bad weather.

Predicted strong winds disrupted reopening ceremonies Saturday evening and forced everyone indoors.

The initial plan called for a first outdoor state ceremony led by President Emmanuel Macron, after which Archbishop Laurent Ulrich was to take over, leading the rites and a religious service inside the cathedral. These plans would have emphasized France's carefully controlled division between state and church.

But expected stormy winds prompted the Paris diocese and Macron's office to move the ceremonies closer together, all of which will now take place inside the cathedral.

This is the second time this year that the weather has intervened in significant moments for Paris. Rains flooded the opening ceremony of the Summer Games on July 26, dampening the spectacle and the morale of some spectators.

