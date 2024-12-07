Trump receives a welcome in Paris full of presidential pomp from Frenchman MacronExBulletin





PARIS French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed Donald Trump to Paris on Saturday with a healthy dose of presidential pomp as the two men resumed the relationship they established during Trump's first term after a four-year hiatus.

Trump, the former and future US president, said the two would discuss a world gone “a little crazy” as they met one-on-one ahead of the celebration of the reopening of Notre-Dame Cathedral. Lady, five years after a devastating fire.

As Trump arrived at the Elysée, the French president's official residence, Macron worked to project an image of close ties, posing for multiple handshakes interspersed with numerous pats on the back. Trump said it was “a great honor” and spoke of the “great relationship” they had.

At the palace, a large red carpet was rolled out in the same way the French welcome sitting American presidents.

Before entering, Trump said: “It certainly seems like the world is going a little crazy right now. And we'll talk about it.”

When he accepted the invitation to visit Paris, Trump said Macron had done “a wonderful job ensuring that Notre Dame is restored to its full level of glory, and then some. It will be a very special for everyone!” A fire in 2019 almost destroyed this 861-year-old monument.

More than 20 French government security agents were helping to ensure Trump's security alongside the Secret Service, according to the French national police. A special French police van provided anti-drone protection for Trump's convoy.

Security was tighter than usual outside the American embassy and other sites around Paris for the reopening of Notre-Dame, where dozens of international figures were expected.

Macron, who has had an up-and-down relationship with Trump, has made it a point to maintain his relationship since the Republican defeated Democrat Kamala Harris last month. But Macron's office nevertheless downplayed the significance of the invitation, saying that other politicians not yet in office had also been invited.

Trump was invited as the president-elect of a “friendly nation,” Macron’s office said, adding: “This is by no means exceptional, we have done it before.”

The red carpet treatment is another sign of Macron and other European leaders' desire to curry favor with Trump and appease him even before he takes office.

Trump is known for reveling in pomp and circumstance. One of his first trips as president during his first term was to Paris, where Macron made him the guest of honor at Bastille Day events. Trump later said he wanted to replicate the big military parade in the United States.

Democratic President Joe Biden was also invited but will not attend. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre cited a scheduling conflict and said first lady Jill Biden would represent the United States.

Trump and Jill Biden last met shortly after the election, when she visited the White House for the traditional meeting between the outgoing and incoming presidents.

Trump's visit to France comes as Macron and other European leaders try to curry favor with Trump and persuade him to maintain support for Ukraine in its defense against the Russian invasion. Macron's office said Macron and Trump would discuss this as well as the wars in the Middle East.

This meeting will take place before the Notre Dame event, as will the meeting with Prince William, who is also scheduled to meet Jill Biden, according to the British royal palace.

Macron also planned to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. It is unclear whether Trump will also meet with Zelensky. Trump has pledged to quickly end the war in Ukraine but has not specified how, raising concerns in kyiv about what terms could be set for possible future negotiations.

In a bid to build trust with the new US administration, Zelensky's top adviser, Andriy Yermak, met with key members of Trump's team during a two-day trip earlier this week. A senior Ukrainian official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly, called the meetings productive but declined to divulge details.

At the start of Trump's first term, relations between France and the United States were quite warm, but they became increasingly strained over time.

Macron was the guest of honor at Trump's first state dinner, and Trump has visited France several times. But the relationship suffered after Macron criticized Trump for questioning the need for NATO and raising doubts about the U.S. commitment to the mutual defense pact.

During the 2024 presidential campaign, Trump often mocked Macron, imitating his accent and threatening to impose high tariffs on bottles of wine and champagne shipped to the United States if France tried to tax American companies.

But Macron was one of the first world leaders to congratulate Trump last month after the election.

Trump was president in 2019 when fire ravaged Notre Dame, collapsing its spire and threatening to destroy one of the world's greatest architectural treasures, known for its fascinating stained glass windows.

“It’s so horrible to see the massive fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris,” he wrote on what was then Twitter, offering his advice to the city.

“Maybe flying fuel trucks could be used to put it out. We need to act quickly!” he wrote.

French officials appeared to react soon after, noting that “all means” were being used to extinguish the flames, “with the exception of water bombing planes which, if used, could lead to the collapse of the entire the structure of the cathedral.

Last weekend, Trump announced his intention to nominate real estate developer Charles Kushner, the father of his son-in-law Jared Kushner, to be ambassador to France. Predecessors in this prestigious role include Benjamin Franklin and Thomas Jefferson.

