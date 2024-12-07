US President-elect Trump attends the reopening of Notre-Dame de Paris





ISTANBUL US President-elect Donald Trump is in Paris for the reopening ceremony of Notre Dame Cathedral on Saturday, marking a symbolic moment in the reconstruction of the historic structure five years after a devastating fire ignited it. French President Emmanuel Macron personally welcomed Trump at the entrance to the Elysée, highlighting the close ties between the two leaders during Trump's first term. “It is a great honor for the French to welcome you five years later,” Macron said. “You were president when the cathedral burned, and I remember your solidarity and immediate action. So welcome back. Trump, for his part, reflected on his past collaborations with France and congratulated the French people. “We had a great relationship, as everyone knows, and we accomplished a lot together,” he said. Trump also discussed global challenges, hinting at future discussions with international partners. “It certainly seems like the world is a little crazy right now, and we're going to talk about it,” Trump added. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also arrived in Paris for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Macron to discuss the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, according to local reports. This is the first meeting between Macron, Trump and Zelensky after Trump's re-election. Around 40 heads of state are expected to attend the reopening ceremony, including German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Prince William, son of King Charles III. The reopening of Notre-Dame marks an important milestone in the long restoration process, which included extensive cleaning of the cathedral's masonry and structural repairs following the April 2019 fire, which investigators say was probably due to an accident. From December 16, the cathedral will resume its usual visiting hours and host additional events, including the return of the crown of thorns – which played a role in Jesus' Passion, his suffering on the cross – on December 13 . The Anadolu Agency website contains only part of the information offered to subscribers of the AA Information Distribution System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aa.com.tr/en/world/us-president-elect-trump-attends-paris-notre-dame-reopening/3417534 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos