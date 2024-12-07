Govt committed to providing school education to all sections of society: PM Modi





NEW DELHI, December 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said his government has taken another important decision to make school education as accessible as possible with the Cabinet approving the opening of 85 new Kendriya Vidyalayas.

He said that while this measure will benefit a large number of students, many new job opportunities will also be created. Click here to join Daily Excelsior on WhatsApp and receive the latest news “Our government has taken another important decision to make school education as accessible as possible. Under this scheme, 85 new Kendriya Vidyalayas will be opened across the country. While this step will benefit a large number of students, many new job opportunities will also be created,” Modi said in a Hindi message on X.

The Prime Minister said the government was committed to providing formal education to all sections of society in line with the National Education Policy.

“As part of this, our government has approved 28 new Navodaya Vidyalayas across the country. This will further expand education in residential and quality schools,” Modi said in another post in Hindi.

The Prime Minister also said his government was committed to improving connectivity across the country.

“In this direction, our government has approved the Rithala-Kundli corridor as part of the fourth phase of Delhi Metro in the National Capital Region. This will facilitate travel between Delhi and Haryana,” Modi said.

The Union Cabinet on Friday approved the opening of 85 new KVs and 28 new NVs. He also gave the green light to the extension of a KV.

The opening of these new KVs will provide more than 82,000 students with the opportunity to receive affordable, high-quality education across the country.

The total estimated requirement of funds for creation of the 85 new KVs and expansion of one existing KV is Rs 5,872.08 crore spread over a period of eight years starting from 2025-2026.

As of today, there are 1,256 functional Kendriya Vidyalayas, including three abroad – Moscow, Kathmandu and Tehran – and 13.56 lakh students study in these schools, according to an official statement.

The Union Cabinet on Friday also approved the 26.463 km Rithala-Kundli corridor of the Delhi Metro Phase IV project, which will further improve connectivity between the national capital and neighboring Haryana.

The entire section will include 21 stations, all elevated.

The decisions were taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Modi. (Agencies)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailyexcelsior.com/govt-committed-to-providing-school-education-to-every-section-of-society-pm-modi/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos