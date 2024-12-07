Macron to meet Trump and Zelensky as Notre Dame reopens





Notre-Dame de France Cathedral will open its doors for the first time since a devastating fire nearly destroyed it in 2019. Nearly 1,500 world leaders, dignitaries and other guests are expected to attend the reopening celebration Saturday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

The iconic Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, France, is set to reopen its doors on Saturday for the first time since a fire in 2019 nearly destroyed the 861-year-old landmark.

The relatively rapid restoration of the cathedral – which took almost two centuries to build – is seen as a victory for French President Emmanuel Macron, who had championed an ambitious and ultimately successful timetable. It will also serve as a welcome diversion from domestic political unrest in France after the country's prime minister was ousted in a vote of no confidence on Wednesday.

Nearly 1,500 world leaders, dignitaries and other guests will attend the reopening celebration led by Archbishop Laurent Ulrich. Notable attendees will include US President-elect Donald Trump, current first lady Jill Biden and Britain's Prince William.

Meanwhile, public spaces along the south bank of the Seines will accommodate 40,000 spectators, who will be able to follow the celebrations on large screens.

The cathedral is “more than just a French monument,” declares the rector of Notre-Dame, Ribadeau Dumas. It is also “a magnificent symbol of unity, a sign of hope… because what seemed impossible has become possible.”

A solemn ceremony mixed with cultural grandeur

The ceremony was initially scheduled to begin from the Notre-Dame square. However, due to the strong winds predicted for Saturday evening in Paris, the entire event will instead take place inside the cathedral.

The evening's events will combine solemn religious tradition and cultural grandeur, starting with the symbolic reopening of the great wooden doors of Notre-Dame by Mgr Ulrich.

By tapping them three times with a stick made from charred wood salvaged from the cathedral's fire-ravaged roof, he will declare the cathedral open for worship once more.

Four organists will perform a set of improvised melodies on an 8,000-pipe instrument – ​​which was painstakingly restored and cleaned of toxic dust and lead after the fire – while psalms, prayers and hymns will fill the vast interior of the cathedral.

Then, a concert of stars will pay tribute to its resurrection and to those who worked to restore it, offering a universal message of harmony. Pianist Lang Lang, cellist Yi-Yo Ma and soprano Pretty Yende are among the world-renowned artists expected.

On Sunday, Bishop Ulrich will lead the inaugural Mass and consecrate the cathedral's new altar, designed by contemporary artist Guillaume Bardet to replace the original that was burned in the destructive 2019 fire.

Nearly 170 bishops from France and abroad will be present, alongside priests from the 113 parishes of the diocese of Paris.

A political spectacle with Trump and Zelensky

French President Emmanuel Macron called the reopening of Notre-Dame a “jolt of hope.” The event comes amid one of the most serious crises of his presidency, after a historic vote of no confidence ousted Prime Minister Michel Barnier on Wednesday.

Ignoring calls from opposition forces for him to resign, Macron pledged in a speech to the French nation on Thursday to remain in office until the end of his term in 2027, and promised to appoint a new prime minister within a few days.

Another political spectacle added to the crisis, American President-elect Donald Trump will be in Paris for his first international trip since his election at the beginning of November. In accepting the French president's invitation, Trump wrote earlier this week that Macron had done “a wonderful job ensuring that Notre Dame returned to its full level of glory, and then some.” It will be a very special day for everyone!

ADVERTISEMENT

The two men are expected to hold bilateral talks before the Notre Dame event, with the French president's office saying Macron will then speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a separate meeting.

It is not yet clear whether Trump will also meet with Zelensky. Trump said he would quickly end the war in Ukraine but did not specify how, raising concerns in kyiv about what terms could be set for future negotiations.

In an effort to build trust with the new administration, Zelensky's top adviser, Andriy Yermak, met with key members of Trump's team during a two-day trip earlier this week.

Zelensky and Trump actually spoke at the end of September in Trump Tower, the former president's New York base. Trump, who sharply criticized U.S. funding and military support for Ukraine during his election campaign, said he learned a lot from the meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last weekend, Trump announced his intention to nominate real estate developer Charles Kushner, the father of his son-in-law Jared Kushner, to be ambassador to France.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.euronews.com/my-europe/2024/12/07/macron-to-meet-with-trump-and-zelenskyy-as-notre-dame-reopens-its-doors The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos