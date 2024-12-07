This minister said many parties wanted to welcome Jokowi after being fired by PDIP

7th President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Photo: Romensy Augustino/jpnn.com

jpnn.comJAKARTA – Chairman of Projo Budi Arie Setiadi said that many parties wanted to accommodate former President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) after he was officially dismissed by the PDIP.

“All parties are ready to welcome Pak Jokowi, especially Projo, if he becomes a party,” Budi Arie said after accompanying Jokowi to attend the wedding reception of the GK Center Secretary General's son, in Jakarta, SATURDAY.

Budi said many parties wanted to accommodate former President Jokowi after he was officially dismissed from the party that brought the former Surakarta mayor to become two-term president, namely PDIP.

Budi admitted that he did not discuss politics at all when he accompanied Jokowi to the wedding.

“There is Pak Jokowi and Ridwan Kamil. There is no conversation (related to politics), because it is a marriage,” the Cooperatives Minister said.

Asked about Jokowi's meeting with President Prabowo Subianto on Friday evening (12/06), Budi said it was a good thing because there was a former president and the president was still close.

“It’s good, we will miss the former president and president,” he said.

Secretary General of the DPP PDI Perjuangan (PDIP) Hasto Kristiyanto emphasized that the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is no longer part of the party with the white-snouted bull symbol.