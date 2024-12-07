Trkiye has no eyes “even on the stones of any country”, according to President Erdogan





Trkiye has no eyes “even on a pebble of any country,” President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday. Ankara hopes that neighboring Syria will achieve the peace and tranquility it has been seeking for 13 years, Erdogan said in his speech at the 8th Ordinary Provincial Congress of Trkiye's AK Party in Gaziantep. He noted that the increase in attacks on civilians in Idlib, Syria, appears to be the “straw that broke the camel’s back” that sparked the recent incidents. The Turkish president stressed that his country cannot ignore developments in Syria, with which it shares a 910-kilometer border. There is a new political and diplomatic reality in Syria, Erdogan said, adding: “Syria belongs to the Syrians, with all its ethnic, sectarian and religious components.” Ankara is aware of the separatist terrorist organization's desire to “grab a log from the floods” in Syria, he said, warning that Trkiye will not tolerate any measures endangering national security. Trkiye wants to see a Syria where different identities coexist peacefully and hopes to see such a Syria “in the very near future,” Erdogan added. He stressed that it would be better for the region if all responsible actors, including international organizations, supported Syria's territorial integrity. President Erdogan stressed that Syria has seen enough wars and that the Syrian people deserve freedom, security and peace in their country. Furthermore, he said that the regime in Damascus was unable to understand the importance of the hand extended by Trkiye and what it meant. Regarding refugees in Trkiye, which hosts the largest number of Syrian refugees in the world, Erdogan said history will remember how his country passed the test of humanity “despite all the propaganda to the contrary.” New fighting between regime forces and anti-regime groups broke out on November 27 in rural areas west of the major city of Aleppo. By November 30, opposition forces had taken control of most of downtown Aleppo and established dominance over Idlib province. On December 1, the opposition Syrian National Army launched Operation Dawn of Freedom against the PKK/YPG terrorist group in the Tel Rifaat district of Aleppo countryside, liberating the area from terrorist elements. Anti-regime forces captured Hama on Thursday and continued their advance on Friday, seizing the districts of Rastan and Talbiseh in Homs province.

