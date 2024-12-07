BAPS volunteers impact millions of lives through selfless service: PM Modi









YEARS |

Updated: December 7, 2024 7:26 p.m. EAST

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India]December 7 (ANI): Noting that 'sewa' is recognized as the greatest 'dharma' of Indian culture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that BAPS volunteers are having a great impact on millions of lives across the world thanks to their altruism. service.

Addressing the Karyakar Suvarna Mahotsav in Ahmedabad through video conferencing, the Prime Minister said that BAPS (Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha) volunteers are empowering the most marginalized in the society and serving as a source of inspiration to people.

He recalled BAPS' efforts to mobilize support for students evacuated from Ukraine after the start of the conflict in February 2022.

“When the war in Ukraine started to intensify, the Indian government immediately decided to evacuate the Indians stuck there. After that, a large number of Indians began to reach Poland. Poland in this war environment,” the Prime Minister said.

“At that time I spoke with a BAPS saint and I think it was noon or one o'clock in the evening. I asked him that I needed your support to help the large number of Indians arriving in Poland and I saw how your organization brought together BAPS workers from all over Europe overnight,” he added.

He said that 'sewa' is not a mere word but a valuable value in life and it has been given greater importance over devotion and dedication.

“In our culture, service is considered the highest dharma. It is not just a word but a vital value,” the Prime Minister said.

“I am happy to see that thousands of BAPS volunteers are dedicatedly and wholeheartedly engaged in service activities, which is a great achievement for any organization. I congratulate you and offer my best wishes for this… , BAPS volunteers make a big impact on millions of lives across the world through their selfless service. With unwavering dedication, they empower the most marginalized in society. inspiration, respect and deep admiration,” he said. .

Prime Minister Modi said Karyakar Suvarna Mahotsav was an important milestone in the journey of 50 years of service.

The 'mahotsav' pays a heartfelt tribute to Pramukh Swami Maharaj on his birth anniversary, celebrating his pioneering efforts to foster a global community of selfless volunteers.

The Karyakar Suvarna Mahotsav celebrates and honors 50 years of selfless and dedicated social and spiritual service by thousands of BAPS karyakars (volunteers), young and old, men and women.

A statement said that although satsang activities for children, adolescents, youth and adults began in the early 1950s, a formal organizational structure was first implemented in 1972 under the leadership of Pramukh Swami Maharaj.

“Since then, under the leadership of the Satsang Pravrutti Central Office (SPCO) for adolescents, youth and adults, and the Bal Pravrutti Central Office (BPCO) for children, karyakars have devoted their time, energy and their resources to promote the values ​​of selfless service and dedication revealed by Bhagwan Swaminarayan and the Gunatit gurus,” the statement said. (ANI)

