Elon Musk gave $20 million to a super PAC comparing Trump to Ginsburg on abortion





Elon Musk was the sole backer of a super PAC formed less than a month before the election and focused on advertising intended to convince voters that Donald Trump's stance on abortion was similar to that of the late President. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

A group called RBG PAC, formed in mid-October, received a one-time contribution of $20.5 million from an entity called the Elon Musk Revocable Trust a week later, according to federal campaign finance reports filed this week . Due to the short time frame between the donation and Thursday's reporting deadline, Musk's affiliation with the group that he has not spoken about publicly was only revealed when the documents were made public.

WATCH: Musk and Ramaswamy meet with lawmakers to build support for cutting government programs

In the final weeks before the November 5 election, the RBG PAC aired a television ad highlighting Trump's statements that he would not, as president, sign a national abortion ban, with a narrator saying that he supported reasonable exceptions for rape, incest and abortion. mother's life.

Ginsburg believed the Constitution protected a woman's right to abortion, although she suggested in 2012 that the landmark Roe v. Wade decision had gone too far, too fast, potentially changing the way the debate over the right to abortion abortion took place over the following decades.

Trump named three of the Supreme Court justices who voted to overturn Roe in 2022. This allowed many conservative-led states to ban or restrict access to abortion.

According to a report filed Thursday with the Federal Election Commission, the Musk entity spent almost all of its money on digital ads, mailings and text messages.

The group's funding represents just a small fraction of the more than $200 million Musk has spent during the 2024 election cycle, most of it through his super PAC aimed at electing Trump, a signal of the influence that rich seek to exert influence on American politics and the arrival of Trump. administration.

The world's richest man, Musk has invested millions in a get-out-the-vote effort to help the former president return to the White House. He is politically known for turning Twitter into X, a platform adopted by Trump Make America Great Again supporters.

Musk's super PAC, America PAC, ran ads warning that if people didn't participate in the election, Kamala and the crazies would win. The PAC launched a $1 million-a-day drawing that landed the group in court before a judge allowed it to continue.

Thursday's filing comes as Musk and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy were at the Capitol for closed-door meetings with lawmakers to discuss Trump's DOGE initiative to dismantle parts of the federal government.

Trump tapped the two business titans to lead his Department of Government Effectiveness, or DOGE, a non-governmental task force charged with finding ways to lay off federal employees, cut programs and gut regulations federal government as part of his Save America program for a second term in the United States. Home.

