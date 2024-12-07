Supreme Court to hear Imran Khan's petition for May 9 probe on December 10 – Pakistan





The Supreme Court has scheduled a hearing on Friday on a petition filed by PTI founder Imran Khan seeking the formation of a judicial commission to probe the events of May 9, 2023.

On Thursday, the former prime minister uploaded a message on his X account demanding judicial commissions to probe the events of May 9 and the recent PTI Last Call protest on November 26.

He indicated that he was forming a negotiating committee of five members on two points: the release of political prisoners currently on trial, the creation of a judicial commission responsible for transparently investigating the events of May 9 and November 26.

A five-member negotiation team comprising Omar Ayub Khan, Ali Amin Gandapur, Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Salman Akram Raja and Asad Qaiser was formed to negotiate with the government.

The PTI founder reiterated his demands in a similar message to X on Friday. We have two demands: a commission should be formed from the top judges of the Supreme Court to conduct an independent investigation into the events of May 9 and on November 26, the unjustly imprisoned political prisoners should be released, Imran wrote.

Imran warned in his post on X that if his demands are not met, civil disobedience, reduction in remittances and boycott movement will be launched by the PTI.

Following the arrest of the former Prime Minister on May 9, 2023 at the premises of the Islamabad High Court, riots broke out across the country and lasted for at least 24 hours.

According to a list of cases of the Supreme Court released on Friday and seen by Dawn.com, a hearing on Imrans' petition has been fixed for December 10, before the seven-member constitutional bench headed by Justice Aminuddin Khan.

Another hearing has been fixed for December 11 on the PTI founders' petition alleging fraud in the February general elections.

