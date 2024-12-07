Labour's failure to rearm and replenish the British army is negligence bordering on stupidity – London Business News





A former British army soldier has warned the government that Moscow considers itself at war with the UK and that Labor is failing to rearm and re-equip the armed forces. Henry Bolton warned on GB News that Europe is facing its biggest conflict since the Second World War and the Government's failure to prepare our armed forces is stupidity which leaves the UK in a very, very difficult situation. difficult. Chancellor Rachel Reeves has said any increases in defense spending will have to come from budgets already in place. The chancellor told the Daily Mail that there is no magic bullet in any area of ​​government spending and that Labor has pledged to increase military spending to 2.5% of GDP, an extra $20 billion a year. by 2030. She said the $20 billion in annual spending would burden hospitals, police departments and schools and revealed plans for the “biggest audit of public spending” in almost 20 years. Read other related news: Russia will be delivered to hell with the new Ukrainian long-range drone The former soldier told GB News that Russia was threatening British security and was actively involved in investigating underwater internet cables on the seabed to carry out cyberattacks against the UK. Bolton said it is now the 1930s and there is a lot going on and it could escalate into a military domain. He warned that the government that fails to rearm and replenish its weapons stocks is negligent to the point of stupidity. Last week the head of the armed forces warned of the dawn of a third nuclear age and the UK faces many dilemmas. Admiral Sir Tony Radakin has said there is a small chance Russia could directly attack the UK if war breaks out. The Chief of the Defense Staff said in a wide-ranging speech that the British Army would be destroyed within 6 to 12 months if it were to fight a war of the scale of the Ukraine conflict. Sir Tony said the UK must be clear-eyed in its assessment of the threats we face, he added. This includes recognizing that there is only a small chance of a significant direct attack or invasion by Russia against the UK, and the same is true for NATO as a whole. . Sir Tony said Moscow knew full well that the response would be overwhelming and that the nuclear deterrent must remain strong and strengthened. Sir Tony added: “We are at the dawn of a third nuclear age, which is much more complex. It is defined by multiple and concomitant dilemmas, by the proliferation of nuclear and disruptive technologies and by the almost total absence of the security architectures that preceded them.

