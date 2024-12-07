Trump's latest merchandise pitch: $199 perfume and cologne





Top line

Donald Trump is selling a new line of Trump-branded perfumes, colognes and watches to celebrate his election victory, he announced Friday evening, the latest products sold or promoted by the president-elect, adding to a previous cologne, NFT trading cards and autographed guitars for over $10,000.

The president-elect has sold other products since his election victory, including another line of… [+] colognes and autographed guitars.

Key facts

The Trump Fragrances website features a cologne and perfume called Fight, Fight, Fight, the phrase Trump appeared to say after an assassination attempt on him at a campaign rally in July.

Fragrances priced at $199 each include scents that [embody] strength, power and victory with rich, robust notes for men and delicate floral notes and a burst of citrus for women.

Trump, who previously promoted a line of Trump watches priced up to $100,000, announced several new additions, ranging from $499 to a collector's box set worth more than $5,300.

Among the new watches are a silver Trump Racer worth $2,999 and an $899 First Lady edition bearing Trump's name and signature.

Key context

Trump promoted other products throughout his campaign and after his election victory, as the president-elect faces hundreds of millions of dollars in unpaid legal fees. It announced a series of Trump watches worth up to $100,000 in September, following the launch of $100 silver coins selling for more than the market value of silver and 1,000 pairs of limited-edition sneakers, $60 Trump-branded Bibles, and NFT cards. He sold an earlier line of cologne and perfume called Victory shortly after Election Day, worth $119. Last year, Trump offered a Mugshot edition of digital trading cards that included a bonus offer for a piece of his costume from his hometown of Fulton, Georgia, a mugshot and dinner with Trump at Mar-a- Lake.

How much did Trump make from his merchandise?

Most of Trump's revenue from his products came from his NFTS, which reportedly earned him about $7.2 million in licensing fees. Trump's brand bibles generated about $300,000 in sales, while his $399 sneakers sold out, adding another $399,000. His signed and unsigned American Eagle electric guitars sold for $11,500 and $1,500 each, respectively, generating a combined revenue of $4.6 million. It's not immediately clear how much Trump earned from his previous watch or silver coin outing.

Forbes Rating

Trump is the 546th richest person in the world, with a fortune valued at $6.1 billion, according to our latest estimates.

