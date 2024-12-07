Jokowi wants to join Gerindra? Dasco: We haven't prepared anything yet





Suara.com – The expulsion of Joko Widodo or Jokowi from the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP) forced several political parties (parpo) to roll out the red carpet for the accession of the seventh president. In fact, a number of political parties are considering preparing a special position for Jokowi. So what about Gerindra? The daily chairman of the Gerindra DPP party said that he had not prepared any positions for the 7th President Joko Widodo, because his party did not yet know the plans of the former Jakarta governor. “During this time, we have not prepared anything because we do not yet know Pak Jokowi's plans,” Dasco told the media team, Friday evening (07/12/2024). Also read: Dasco calls Jokowi's visit to President Prabowo's house a return visit He then revealed that Gerindra was actually open to everyone. This is in line with what was conveyed by the General Chairman of the Gerindra DPP Party Prabowo Subianto. “But I don’t know if Pak Jokowi wants to join Gerindra or has other plans,” Dasco said. Meanwhile, President Prabowo expressed his party's openness to the possibility of Jokowi joining Gerindra. “If Gerindra is open, of course we cannot force him in,” he said. Previously, Jokowi's status with his eldest son Gibran Rakabuming Raka and son-in-law Bobby Nasution in PDIP was no longer recognized as part of the bull cadre. Also read: After Jokowi is not considered PDIP, Prabowo speaks next to him: Gerindra is open… This statement was made by Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto at the PDIP Party School, Lenteng Agung, South Jakarta, Wednesday (04/12/2024). “I reiterate that Pak Jokowi and his family are no longer part of the PDI Perjuangan,” he said. Hasto said Jokowi and his family were expelled because they no longer fit the ideals of the party that had been fought for since the days of Bung Karno. “We see how the ambition for power never stops,” Hasto said. He ensured that his party did not lose the ideal idea that an ordinary person could become a leader. However, Hasto continued, the political practices carried out by Jokowi and his family must certainly be a very valuable lesson for all parties, especially on how to enforce party discipline. “And then at the V National Working Meeting, we also apologized to the Indonesian people for a leader who, thanks to his power, was able to change and change the ideals that formed him,” he said. declared.

