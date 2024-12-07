In the race for jobs in the Trump administration





President-elect Donald Trump is building his second administration at breakneck speed, announcing his choices for almost all of the nearly two dozen high-level nominations, including Cabinet posts, at earlier dates than he expects. had done at the start of his first term. This is a sign not only that Trump's team has more experience than in 2016, but also that it has a much more defined idea of ​​what it wants: loyalty.

This accelerated pace, however, was not without setbacks or intrigues. Trump has long ignored the scrutiny of potential picks' backgrounds and financial records that most new administrations undertake. This approach has led to surprise controversies and unexpected twists for some of his most controversial choices.

Trump botched the nomination process pretty badly, one Republican senator said, adding, “They clearly don’t control these people.”

There's also plenty of waffling between influential voices like Trump's sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, and other transition staffers, including chief of staff Susie Wiles.

It's like Game of Thrones over there. I think Don Jr. tried to do things sometimes. “It's like Susie has a meeting and then Don Jr. will say something else,” said a transition source, who said she was not implying there was tension between the two, just that “There were some big personalities on the team. “Some of them were a bit weird.

Trump Jr.'s most overt influence to date came in his backlash against former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo over another administrative role. Pompeo is now hated by much of the MAGA base and faces a direct backlash from the elder Trump.

This account of the Trump transition effort is based on interviews with a dozen people with knowledge of or involved in the process. Many were granted anonymity to speak candidly or because they were not authorized to speak on the record.

President Trump won re-election on a resounding mandate from the American people to change the status quo in Washington. That's why he chose bright, well-respected foreigners to serve in his administration, and he will continue to support them in their fight against anyone who seeks to derail the MAGA agenda, the transition spokeswoman said. Trump, Karoline Leavitt, in a statement. Alongside his highly qualified candidates, President Trump will break the deep state and restore a government controlled by the people.

Although many of Trump's nominees appear poised for confirmation with relative ease, some of his highest-profile picks have become mired in controversy; two have already withdrawn their names, and others, including Pete Hegseth, Trump's pick for defense secretary, may not have the votes to confirm. Trump also changed his mind and announced a new choice for White House counsel.

For his first administration, Trump lost only one candidate. And even those moving forward this time around have sometimes been subject to infighting among longtime Trump loyalists, members of his family and perhaps the most important new influence: the tech billionaire Elon Musk.

I think he's closer to Musk than anyone, said a Trump ally familiar with the transition. There are several traditional types of transition tensions and struggles over choices, but Musk casts a huge shadow.

Musk, who invested more than $250 million to help Trump get elected, not only co-chairs the new Department of Government Effectiveness, or DOGE, a non-governmental entity that has promised to cut $2 trillion in dollars in the federal budget, but he has also been an important voice on key choices, including Kash Patel, Trump's choice to be FBI director. Patel is a staunch supporter who has spread baseless conspiracy theories about the deep state, calling for the purge of perceived Trump enemies within the FBI and the closure of the bureau's Washington headquarters on his first day in office.

Elon was the main man behind Patel, the Trump ally said. This is one of the main reasons why he was ultimately chosen.

During Trump's early transition process, there was a bitter struggle between his MAGA movement and those considered more traditional Republicans. This time, that’s less the case. Not only are the voices in the president-elect's ear generally all philosophically aligned, but Trump himself also takes a much more concrete approach.

He now comes with a much clearer vision, the Trump ally said. He's been in this position, so he knows exactly what the job is. And you know the #1 thing he wants is loyalty and competence.

Another Trump ally, who famously views conflicts between staff and decision-makers as a positive rather than a negative, said the president-elect is involved in much more than just appointments at the highest levels.

He's not only interested in who the Cabinet secretaries are, but also who the nominees for deputy secretary are, as well as who the nominees are for deputy secretary, the person said.

Part of the strategy has been to avoid unforced errors or distractions by keeping potential candidates largely offline and away from television interviews.

I think you see campaign discipline translating into the transition, a transition source said.

Among the most heated ministerial struggles was that over Hegseth. The former Fox News host and Army National Guard veteran met with Republican senators last week to try to allay concerns over allegations of alcohol use and his treatment of women.

For many Trump supporters, Hegseth's nomination has become a litmus test for how loyal Republicans, particularly those in the Senate who are expected to vote to confirm him, are to the president-elect's pledge to install people who are fundamentally remaking key parts of the party. federal government.

Trump and his allies have already promised primary challengers to senators who won't vote to confirm Hegseth, including skeptics like Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, a member of the Armed Services Committee and a veteran. MAGA supporters turned their anger on Ernst, believing that she wanted the position for herself even though she had not indicated it publicly.

Iowans have a well-funded primary challenger ready against her, Charlie Kirk, founder of the influential conservative group Turning Point USA, wrote on social media. His political career is seriously threatened.

Hegseth was defiant and pledged to keep fighting, and Trump continued to support him, posting as recently as Friday morning that he was doing very well.

But the Hegseth drama has spawned its own political intrigue, as a shortlist of potential replacements has been discussed publicly, including Ernst, Tennessee Sen. Bill Hagerty, former Trump administration Pentagon official Elbridge Colby, the Texas Rep. Wesley Hunt and, more surprisingly, Florida. Governor Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis' discussions drew particular attention because he had an intense political rivalry with Trump during the 2024 Republican presidential primary and has a history of tensions with several Trump staffers, including Wiles, who ran his gubernatorial campaign of 2018 before the two fell out. .

We all advised him on the pros and cons, and I think we gave him good advice, a Trump official said. But ultimately, if he can get over it, why can't we.

The emergence of DeSantis' name has also sparked potential considerations for the 2028 presidential race. DeSantis will likely once again consider running for the White House, which many believe would put him on a collision course with the Vice President-elect JD Vance, who is also expected to consider running and would likely try to draw from the same pool. of Trump voters DeSantis would need.

Trump's transition team has dismissed any concerns that DeSantis' potential nomination as defense secretary could improve his presidential prospects.

Ron is not a complete [Trump] converted, but he has a little star power, and that's something the president likes. There is media value there, believes a person involved in the transition. And if we pull him and hug him tightly, he is part of our administration. He couldn't run against our administration.

It then becomes a personality test, the person added. JD wins this 100% of the time.

The most high-profile defeat to date for Trump came around former Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz for attorney general. Gaetz withdrew his name after it became clear that an investigation into allegations of sex trafficking and sexual relations with a minor would prevent him from getting enough votes to be confirmed. Gaetz was never charged and has denied the allegations.

Six hours after Gaetz stepped down late last month, Trump named former two-term Florida attorney general Pam Bondi, a longtime ally, to replace her. Bondi's choice has sparked some pushback over her past comments about prosecuting prosecutors who succeeded Trump, but she is widely seen as a choice who will be able to win Senate confirmation.

Bondi played an influential role in suggesting that Trump's other choice withdrew his name, Tampa-area Sheriff Chad Chronister, who was the president-elect's choice to lead the Drug Enforcement Administration, according to two sources close to the decision.

Last week, Chronister posted on social media that he was withdrawing his name as the gravity of this very important responsibility set in, a claim quickly contradicted by Trump himself. In his own message, Trump highlighted Chronister's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, including the 2020 decision to arrest a Tampa-area pastor who flouted pandemic-era lockdown orders.

He did not withdraw, Trump said. I took it down because I didn't like what it was saying to my pastors and other followers.

Even some applications that received relatively little attention were subject to internal prevarication.

Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, who is not expected to play a formal role in a second administration, has advocated for private equity executive Marc Rowan to be named Treasury secretary, four sources told NBC News, but Trump instead chose a hedge fund manager. Scott Bessent.

But the speed at which things are moving, and, at times, complicating some of Trump's appointments, is part of an intentional aggressive strategy.

Trump is in a pretty aggressive move trying to shake up the system as hard and as fast as he can, said former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, a staunch ally. If 5% fails, he will consider that a reasonable price for being as bold as he is and he will get 95%.

He is Trump! » continued Gingrich. This is the guy who became president after all.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/jockeying-trump-administration-jobs-rcna182901

