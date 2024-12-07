Assad ally Russia says terror group cannot be allowed to rule Syria





Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Saturday that Syria must not fall into the hands of a “terrorist group” as Islamist-led rebels advance toward President Bashar al-Assad's seat of power. Lavrov spoke on Saturday after talks in Qatar with Assad ally Iran and opposition supporter Turkey aimed at preventing Syria from descending into chaos after rebel advances in recent days . “It is inadmissible to allow the terrorist group to take control of territory in violation of the agreements,” Lavrov said, citing a 2015 UN Security Council resolution that he said “firmly reiterated sovereignty, territorial integrity and unity of the Syrian Arab Republic. Lavrov was referring to Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the Islamist group that led the assault and is rooted in al-Qaeda's Syrian branch. HTS has sought to soften its image in recent years but remains proscribed as a “terrorist organization” by Western governments. Lavrov and Iran's Abbas Araghchi met with Turkey's Hakan Fidan on the sidelines of the Doha Forum, an annual political dialogue gathering. Araghchi said the three ministers agreed on the need to begin “a political dialogue between the Syrian government and legitimate opposition groups.” The three countries have been partners since 2017 in the so-called Astana process aimed at ending the civil war which has persisted in Syria since 2011. Despite repeated violations, a 2020 ceasefire deal brokered by Russia and Turkey had largely frozen the conflict for several years, but it was destroyed by the shock offensive launched by rebels at the end of the last month. Moscow and Tehran have offered military support to help Assad's forces push back the rebels. Ankara supports some rebel groups involved in the offensive and looks favorably on HTS's successes so far. However, the scale of the collapse of Assad's forces has surprised observers with conflicting reports about the rebels' proximity to Assad's seat of power in Damascus.

On Saturday, a rebel commander said: “Our forces have begun the final phase of encircling the capital,” but the Defense Ministry said “there is no truth in reports claiming” that the army withdrew from its positions near Damascus. AFP was unable to independently verify some information provided by the government and rebels as its journalists in Syria were unable to reach areas around Damascus where rebels claim to have entered. 'Reconcile' Qatar – which provided early support to the rebels after Assad's government crushed a peaceful uprising in 2011 – remains a fierce critic of the Syrian leader but calls for a negotiated end to the fighting. Speaking at the same event in Doha, Qatar Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani said Assad had failed to “seize these opportunities” during a period of calm in the war in the country, both “on the return of refugees and on reconciliation”. with his own people. Before the three-way talks, Araghchi said he had “very frank and direct” bilateral meetings with his Turkish counterpart and Qatar's leader Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan earlier this week called on Assad to “reconcile with his people.” On Friday, he said he hoped the rebel advance would “continue without incident.” Ahead of the Doha talks, Araghchi met his Iraqi and Syrian counterparts in Baghdad on Friday, warning that the rebel advance poses a “threat” to the entire Middle East. “This threat will not be limited to Syria and will affect Syria's neighboring countries such as Iraq, Jordan and Turkey,” he added.

