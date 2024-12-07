Prince William and Donald Trump meet at the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral | World News





Prince William met Donald Trump for the first time since the American was re-elected president last month.

The two men shook hands at a ceremony in Paris to mark five years of the restoration and reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral, attended by leaders from around the world.

They exchanged a few words and Mr. Trump patted William on the shoulder. During the ceremony, the US president-elect sat next to French President Emmanuel Macron.

World leaders gather at Notre-Dame Cathedral for reopening ceremony

Later in the evening, the Prince of Wales is expected to discuss the importance of the “special relationship” between the US and UK with Mr Trump, who is due to take office on January 20.

Among the 1,500 dignitaries who also attended the Notre Dame ceremony were billionaire Elon Musk, a close adviser to Mr. Trump's transition team, US first lady Jill Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Guests also included Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Prince Albert of Monaco and former French presidents François Hollande and Nicolas Sarkozy.

The event in the French capital marked the reopening of the 12th-century church after the world-famous building almost collapsed in a fire in April 2019.

Following the devastating fire, people donated almost $1 billion (£780 million), a tribute to its global appeal.

“The bells are ringing again”

Image: Donald Trump sat next to French President Emmanuel Macron during the ceremony. Photo: Reuters

Mr. Macron expressed his “gratitude” to those who saved, helped and rebuilt the cathedral, whose word “thank you” was projected on the facade on Saturday evening.

“I stand before you…to express the gratitude of the French nation,” he said during the ceremony.

“Tonight, the bells of Notre-Dame ring again. And in a moment, the organ will wake up,” sending the “music of hope” to Parisians, to France and to the world.

Image: Mr Trump patted Prince William on the shoulder

The first responders who helped preserve the Gothic masterpiece and some of those who later restored it received a standing ovation.

William and Mr Trump were initially scheduled to meet before the cathedral event.

The prince last met him during his state visit to the United Kingdom in 2019, when he crossed paths with President Joe Biden in 2022 in Boston for his Earthshot Prize.

Image: (LR) Donald Trump, Emmanuel Macron and Volodymyr Zelenskyy met earlier today at the Elysée. Photo: AP

Trump and Zelensky meet

Earlier on Saturday, Mr Macron hosted a meeting between Mr Trump and Mr Zelensky at the Elysée in what was seen as a coup for the French president days after the ouster of his Prime Minister Michel Barnier by Parliament.

The Archbishop of Paris, Laurent Ulrich, presided over the celebration of the first part of the cathedral's revival, with an inaugural mass planned for Sunday.

He struck the doors three times with his crosier, or bishop's cross, before symbolically reopening the building, and the choir began to sing.

Image: Archbishop of Paris Laurent Ulrich knocks on the doors of Notre-Dame Cathedral during its official reopening. Photo: AP

Minutes earlier, the cathedral bells had rung as Mr. Macron welcomed his guests.

Inside, 42,000 square meters of masonry – an area equivalent to about six football fields – has been meticulously cleaned, revealing luminous limestone and intricate carvings.

Above, 2,000 oak beams, nicknamed “the forest”, were used to rebuild the spire and roof, restoring the cathedral's iconic silhouette.

And the great thundering organ, with 7,952 pipes, sounded for the first time since the fire.

This is William's first official visit to Paris since 2017, when he traveled with his wife Kate for a two-day trip following the Brexit result.

In June this year, he joined other world leaders in Normandy for commemorations of the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

