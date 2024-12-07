In Jakarta, Jokowi took time to attend the wedding of Ketum Relawan Rejo's son





Liputan6.com, Jakarta The seventh President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo or Jokowi, took time to attend the wedding of the youngest son of the General Chairman of the Jokowi Volunteers for Prabowo Gibran (ReJO Pro Gibran) Darmizal MS. Darmizal MS and Minarni's fourth son Reynaldi Kurniawan married Adis Zakiyya, a solo girl, daughter of Oktria Hendrarji and Maemunah Nurdiana. While attending a wedding held at the Sasono Adiguno TMII Building, Jakarta, Jokowi was seen wearing a black suit, white shirt and tie. Arriving at the wedding hall around 11:40 WIB, Jokowi went directly to the altar platform to shake hands with the bride and groom accompanied by their parents. Arriving at the wedding hall, Jokowi was immediately greeted by Ervan Fathurrakhman, committee chairman, committee members and the bride and groom's families accompanied by guests who wanted to take selfies. Inside the wedding hall, Jokowi was seen chatting with Minister of Cooperatives Budi Arie Setiadi as well as Deputy Presidential Chief of Staff M Qodari, Deputy Minister of Manpower of the Republic of Indonesia Immanuel Ebenezer, the former Indonesian Ambassador to Myanmar, Commissioner General of Police Iza. Padri and the administrators of the Ministry of National Development ReJO. After about 45 minutes of warm conversation with the guests, Jokowi was seen leaving the venue and was surrounded by people who wanted to take selfies. The former governor of DKI Jakarta seemed friendly serving people who wanted to capture this rare moment. Marriage committee chairman Ervan Fathurrakhman, who is also Reynaldi's brother-in-law, expressed pride and gratitude for Jokowi's arrival. “Thank you to Mr. Jokowi for taking the time to attend our youngest brother's wedding. We also thank all the guests who attended and we cannot mention them one by one,” he said in a press release received on Saturday (07/12/2024). “Thank God the marriage contract went smoothly at 08:00 WIB with the witness of the marriage, Chairman of the MPR RI, 2012-2014, Major General Pol Retired Drs H Sidarto Danusubroto SH,” he continued.

