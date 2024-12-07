“ISI bomb blast”: Mumbai police investigate threat message against PM Modi | Latest news India

Mumbai Police received a threatening message on Saturday purporting to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The message was traced to a number registered in Ajmer, Rajasthan, leading to the immediate dispatch of a police team to apprehend the suspect. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering during an event at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. (PTI)

The WhatsApp message, which was sent to the traffic police helpline on Saturday morning, referred to two ISI agents and a planned bomb attack targeting Prime Minister Modi, reports l PTI news agency.

Investigators believe the sender may be mentally disturbed or under the influence of alcohol, but further investigation is underway.

A first information report (FIR) has been lodged in appropriate sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The Mumbai Traffic Police helpline has already received many hoax threat messages.

Death threats against Salman Khan

In the last 10 days, Mumbai Traffic Police received 2 messages threatening to kill actor Salman Khan. The last message sent on Friday read: If Salman Khan wants to stay alive, he must go to a temple (Bishnoi community temple in Rajasthan) and apologize to the community or pay. 5 million. If he doesn't do the same, we will eliminate him. The Bishnoi gang is still active.

Khan had previously received death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. While Bishnoi himself is lodged in Ahmedabad's Sabarmati jail in attempted murder and extortion cases, suspected members of his gang opened fire outside the actor's Bandra home in April.

Security has been increased for the actor. It may not seem like a big deal, but we cannot take such a threat lightly, said a senior police officer. A team of crime branch agents are working with cyber experts to track down the sender of the last message. We are also checking whether the message was actually related to the Bishnoi gang or someone just sent it for fun, the officer added.