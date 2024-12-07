Connect with us

Politics

“ISI bomb blast”: Mumbai police investigate threat message against PM Modi | Latest news India

“ISI bomb blast”: Mumbai police investigate threat message against PM Modi | Latest news India

 


December 07, 2024 at 7:45 p.m. IST

A threatening message targeting Prime Minister Modi was sent to the Mumbai Traffic Police helpline. Traced to Ajmer, Rajasthan, the message mentioned ISI agents and a bombing plan.

Mumbai Police received a threatening message on Saturday purporting to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The message was traced to a number registered in Ajmer, Rajasthan, leading to the immediate dispatch of a police team to apprehend the suspect.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering during an event at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering during an event at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. (PTI)

The WhatsApp message, which was sent to the traffic police helpline on Saturday morning, referred to two ISI agents and a planned bomb attack targeting Prime Minister Modi, reports l PTI news agency.

Investigators believe the sender may be mentally disturbed or under the influence of alcohol, but further investigation is underway.

A first information report (FIR) has been lodged in appropriate sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The Mumbai Traffic Police helpline has already received many hoax threat messages.

Death threats against Salman Khan

In the last 10 days, Mumbai Traffic Police received 2 messages threatening to kill actor Salman Khan. The last message sent on Friday read: If Salman Khan wants to stay alive, he must go to a temple (Bishnoi community temple in Rajasthan) and apologize to the community or pay. 5 million. If he doesn't do the same, we will eliminate him. The Bishnoi gang is still active.

Khan had previously received death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. While Bishnoi himself is lodged in Ahmedabad's Sabarmati jail in attempted murder and extortion cases, suspected members of his gang opened fire outside the actor's Bandra home in April.

Security has been increased for the actor. It may not seem like a big deal, but we cannot take such a threat lightly, said a senior police officer. A team of crime branch agents are working with cyber experts to track down the sender of the last message. We are also checking whether the message was actually related to the Bishnoi gang or someone just sent it for fun, the officer added.

Get current updates on…

See more

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/narendra-modi-death-threat-mumbai-police-probe-whatsapp-message-threatening-bomb-blast-to-target-pm-modi-report-101733569716223.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: