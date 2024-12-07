This is not our fight: President-elect Trump is distancing the United States from the Syrian conflict | News from the war in Syria





President-elect Donald Trump has indicated that under his administration the United States will cease all involvement in Syria's long-running civil war, hinting at a possible end to support for Kurdish-led forces in the region.

In a Saturday morning missive on social media, Trump addressed the opposition's surprise offensive that has redrawn the battle lines in the Syrian conflict.

Syria is a disaster, but it is not our friend, Trump wrote, before emphasizing all capital letters. THE UNITED STATES SHOULD NOT DO ANYTHING TO DO WITH THIS. THIS IS NOT OUR FIGHT. LET HIM PLAY. DON’T GET INVOLVED!

Trump campaigned for reelection in November's presidential race by promoting an America First agenda, which critics feared could destabilize U.S. alliances abroad.

In Syria, the United States has no formal diplomatic relations with the government of embattled President Bashar al-Assad. But it supports the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a Kurdish-led coalition based largely in the northeast, as an ally in defeating ISIL (ISIS).

Syria's war has raged since 2011, when Arab Spring protests against al-Assad erupted and the government responded with a heavy-handed crackdown. The situation has sparked a multifaceted conflict, with four main groups holding territory in Syria.

But the boundaries of the conflict changed dramatically on November 27, when opposition fighters led by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group launched an offensive from their stronghold of Idlib, in the northwest of the country.

After retaking Aleppo in a lightning offensive, opposition forces swept south, capturing a series of government-held towns, including Hama and Daraa, and encircling other areas like Homs. On Saturday, they were miles from the capital, Damascus.

Trump, a Republican, highlighted the evolving nature of the conflict in his message Saturday, calling the opposition offensive unprecedented. He predicted a big step towards the elimination of Assad.

Yet his message focused largely on U.S.-Russia relations and his ongoing rivalry with former President Barack Obama, a Democrat.

He made no mention of the Kurdish-led coalition, which holds about a quarter of Syria's territory in many oil-rich areas.

Trump also did not discuss U.S. troops currently in Syria, estimated to number fewer than 1,000 troops scattered across bases such as the Omar oil field and al-Shaddadi.

Instead, Trump highlighted Russian military weakness in Syria, where it supports Al-Assad's government.

Russia, because it is very stuck in Ukraine and with the loss of more than 600,000 soldiers, seems incapable of stopping this march through Syria, a country it has protected for years, he said. writing.

But now they are, like perhaps Assad himself, forced to leave, and that may be the best thing that could happen to them.

Trump also used his position to launch a new attack on Obama, his first term predecessor.

During his term in office, from 2009 to 2017, Obama called for Assad's resignation and called the use of chemical weapons in the Syrian conflict a red line that would lead to enormous consequences.

But Obama ultimately chose not to launch a full-scale military campaign, instead resorting to targeted airstrikes against ISIL (ISIS). And finally, the Syrian government agreed to dismantle its chemical weapons program, under a deal brokered by Russia.

Obama refused to honor his pledge to protect the RED LINE IN THE SAND, Trump wrote Saturday. Russia never had much benefit in Syria other than making Obama look really stupid.

Yet U.S. air attacks in the region have continued, even during the opposition's latest offensive.

Just days ago, on December 3, the United States conducted airstrikes in Syria against weapons systems described as a threat to U.S. and coalition forces in Syria.

But the administration of outgoing President Joe Biden, a Democrat, has said attacks on weapons systems do not indicate the United States wants to join the broader conflict.

To be clear, these self-defense actions were successful in eliminating imminent threats to U.S. personnel and were not linked to broader activities by other groups in northwest Syria, the secretary said. Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder in a statement.

Trump is expected to succeed Biden on January 20. But he signaled that he planned to extricate the United States from entanglements abroad. He repeatedly told voters during the election campaign: “I will prevent World War III from happening,” presenting himself as a candidate for peace.

Experts say U.S. leaders may have other motivations to stay away from the Syrian conflict.

Speaking to Al Jazeera last week, Joshua Landis, a professor of Middle East studies at the University of Oklahoma, said the United States should face pressure from Turkey, which considers Kurdish fighters as a terrorist threat.

Turkey will want the Americans to leave and it will want to attack the Kurds, Landis said.

It is likely that President Trump, the new president, will choose Turkey over the Kurds.

