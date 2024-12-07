Asian stock markets down, except China, in November





ISTANBUL Asian stock markets trended lower in November, with the exception of China, as Beijing diverged across the region due to government support decisions. Risk appetite in Asian markets came under pressure last month amid growing concerns that US President-elect Donald Trump's promised tariffs, notably on China, of up to 60% on all products, signaled that he would once again use customs duties as a weapon in a context of economic competition. Trump recently said he would initially impose a 10% tariff on all imports from China, as well as 25% on products from Canada and Mexico. Still, Chinese stock markets were positive in November due to optimism that China has no plans to enter a trade war with the United States, as well as estimates that the People's Bank of China (PBoC) would ease its monetary policy to support the economy. Analysts said US tariffs would affect the global supply chain and countries' industrial strategies – trade balances could change. In November, while China's Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.42%, Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 2.23%, South Korea's Kospi Index fell 3.92% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 4.40%. During the January-November period, the Nikkei 225 index recorded the largest gain with a rise of 14.18 percent, while the Hang Seng index climbed 13.94 percent and the Shanghai Composite Index of 11.82%. The Kospi index fell 7.51%. Analysts noted that China may focus on economic recovery policies to offset increased tariffs by supporting economic growth. Chinese President Xi Jinping said at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) in Peru that China and the United States should seek ways to continue and expand dialogue as part of a smooth transition, emphasizing that economic separation and disruption of supply chains are not solutions. The PBoC, meanwhile, kept its prime rates on one-year and five-year loans unchanged in November. As for Japan, Tokyo's consumer price index (CPI) climbed 2.6% year-on-year in November, signaling hawkish measures from the Bank of Japan (BoJ), and the core CPI of Tokyo grew 2.2% on an annual basis, above expectations. , while industrial production rose 3% month-on-month in October, below estimates. The BoJ is expected to keep its key rate unchanged in December, while the possibility of a 25 basis point rate hike is estimated at 30% in money markets. The Bank of Korea (BOK) cut its key interest rate by 25 basis points to 3% in November, the second rate cut of the year. In October, inflation fell below the BOK's 2% target, supporting the monetary easing cycle. Uncertainties over Trump's tariffs and their effects on trade make it difficult to estimate the BOK's future moves, although the bank may opt for accommodative policies after the positive inflation data, analysts said. Sung Tae-yoon, policy chief of South Korea's presidential office, said in a recent statement that Trump's tariffs on Chinese, Mexican and Canadian goods would inevitably affect South Korean companies exporting to the United States, according to the Yonhap news agency. *Written by Emir Yildirim The Anadolu Agency website contains only part of the information offered to subscribers of the AA Information Distribution System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.

