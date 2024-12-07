Jokowi's return visit to Prabowo's residence in Kertanegara





The meeting between former President Joko Widodo and President Prabowo Subianto took place on Friday evening (06/12/2024) at Prabowo's residence on Jalan Kertanegara, Jakarta. Jokowi left Prabowo's residence around 9:00 p.m. WIB, accompanied directly by Prabowo to a waiting vehicle. The atmosphere of the event was friendly and warm, creating a friendly atmosphere between these two former political rivals. “So, I heard that Mr. Jokowi was in Jakarta, I invited him to dinner. So, I went to his house in Solo, now I invite him to Kertanegara,” Prabowo said when he was encountered by journalists on Jalan Kertanegara, Jakarta. quoted by Antaranews. Prabowo also explained that the menu served at this meeting included fried chicken and several other dishes. Jokowi himself explained that his visit was a form of return visit after Prabowo took time to visit his home in Solo during a working visit to Merauke. He said the visit was like a reunion, highlighting the feeling of nostalgia between the two after experiencing intense political moments. “It’s like a return visit because I miss you,” Jokowi said. Various allegations emerge regarding Jokowi's visit Although the atmosphere at the dinner seemed relaxed, many speculated that political discussions still surrounded the meeting. Asked if there had been any discussions regarding political offers, Prabowo said the Gerindra Party was open to all, while emphasizing that he could not force Jokowi to join. In a report by Tempo.co, political observer Adi Prayitno said the visit was not a friendly visit without any special significance. Jokowi, who was just “dismissed” from the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI), said this was Jokowi's attempt to show his closeness to Prabowo. “A kind of confirmation of political existence that the world will not end even if Jokowi is dismissed by the PDIP,” said Adi when contacted on Saturday (07/12/2024). “Jokowi and Prabowo are good friends.” On the other hand, political observer Hendri Satrio said Jokowi's visit was a search for protection from President Prabowo after he was no longer under the PDIP. “Jokowi could be seen as seeking political protection for himself and his family, including Vice President Gibran, after their family was sanctioned by the PDI Perjuangan.” Chairman of the PAN Central Leadership Council (DPP) Saleh Partaonan Daulay appreciated Jokowi's visit to Prabowo. He described the incident as a good example of statesmanship. He even highlighted the attitude of the two men who, even though they were in opposite positions, always supported each other. “In foreign countries, collaboration can usually only be carried out by one party. Well, it remains close and very friendly,” said the chairman of the DPR Energy Commission.

