Brian Cox shares his plan to avoid the United States after Donald Trump's victory





Scottish actor Brian Cox said he would try to spend as much time as possible here in the UK following the results of the US presidential election. THE Succession the star, 78, openly expressed her views on the president-elect Donald Trumpand I called him a monster while he was a guest on Channel 4's live coverage of the US election last month. When asked if the result made him lose faith in people, he said The guardian: No, it doesn't make me lose faith in people. It just makes me realize that people are stupid. We're going to have a pretty tough four years ahead. Regarding whether he will stay in the United States, he said: I don't know. I have to do it because my sons are here. But I will try to spend as much time here (UK) as possible. Trump, 78, will take office on Inauguration Day, January 20, 2025. Brian Cox openly criticized Donald Trump (James Manning/PA)) Last month, Boris Johnson clashed with Cox over Trump in what was billed as the highlight of Channel 4's US election coverage. Cox, who played Logan Roy on the hit HBO series, made his disdain for Trump known during his virtual appearance, during which he said: We need to make sure he doesn't get in because it He's a monster, he really is. He's crazy, he's crazy, he wants to be a dictator. I think he lost it, frankly. I think he is deeply mentally unstable and I think he has been for some time. This is not a man who should be president of the United States, absolutely not. He's unreliable, he's a convicted felon, I'm horrified. His comments came after Johnson explained that he did not think fears about Trump's presidency, including ceding Ukraine to Russia, were founded. In response, Cox said: “It’s ridiculous, of course he will. He will do what suits him. He will do what suits Donald Trump. The man is completely selfish. He is totally selfish. He is only interested in one thing, and that is Donald Trump. He really doesn't care about America. Johnson, who plugged his new book several timesdefended Trump against Cox's claims that he is a monster. As Johnson spoke, an unimpressed Cox could be seen looking at the British Prime Minister, with screenshots of the moment going viral on social media. Cox plays Helm in new animated film The Lord of the Rings The Rohirrim Warand will star in the play The Score at the Theater Royal Haymarket in London from February. Additional reporting from the Press Association

