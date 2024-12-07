The goal is to become a developed country by 2047





NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the country has set a target to become developed by 2047 and the next two decades are crucial. Terming seva (service) as the greatest religion, Mr Modi said public service is equal to service rendered to the people and when this service is done in an organized form, amazing results are achieved.

Virtually addressing the Karyakar Suvarna Mahotsav of the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan (BAPS) Sanstha organized at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the Prime Minister recited the Sanskrit saying 'Seva param dharma', meaning that service is considered the greatest religion . He said that we not only talk about it, but we also practice it as part of our culture. Saluting the dedicated service rendered by the volunteers of BAPS, a spiritual organization, Under a volunteer-led fellowship, Mr. Modi said that when the service is done in an organized form with thousands of workers as an institution, amazing results are achieved. He urged BAPS volunteers to work towards making India a developed country by 2047. The Prime Minister emphasized that this type of institutional service has the potential to resolve major problems and eradicate many ills from society and the country. He further noted that when thousands of workers are linked to a common goal, it will transform into a great strength of the country and society. Referring to his call to make India a developed nation by 2047, Mr. Modi said the country was moving forward with the goal of becoming a developed nation. People come together with the spirit of doing something great and it shows in all areas. Citing examples of Swachh Bharat Mission, natural farming, environmental awareness, girls' education and the issue of tribal welfare, among others, Mr. Modi said he was happy let the people of the country come forward and lead the journey of nation building. He urged all BAPS “Karyakars” to adopt a resolution and work with dedication. Mr. Modi also urged them to work on a host of options like spreading the feeling of unity in diversity, fighting drug abuse to protect the youth, reviving rivers or adopting a sustainable lifestyle to save the future of the earth. The Prime Minister further urged the Karyakars to prove the authenticity and impact of the vision of Mission LiFE that India has given to the entire world and said that they could also actively promote campaigns like Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam, Fit India and Vocal for Local. The Prime Minister said the Indian youth would give their ideas and prepare an outline of their contribution to realize India's resolve developed during the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders' Dialogue to be organized in January 2025. He requested all young Karyakars to participate in it. Highlighting that Karyakar Suvarna Mahotsav is an important milestone in the journey of 50 years of service, Mr. Modi remarked that 50 years ago, the process of registering volunteers and connecting them to service work began, which, according to him, was a new initiative. The Prime Minister said it was pleasing to see that thousands of BAPS workers were committed to the service with utmost devotion and devotion. Hailing this as a huge achievement for the organisation, Mr Modi congratulated and extended his best wishes to the BAPS. Karyakar Suvarna Mahotsav is a celebration of the humanitarian teachings of Bhagwan Swami Narayan,” he said. Acknowledging that it was his good fortune to be associated with BAPS and Bhagwan Swami Narayan since his childhood, Mr. Modi said that the love and affection he received from Pramukh Swami Maharaj is the capital of his life. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel were present at the event, which was attended by thousands of volunteers.

