Iran, Russia and Turkey meet in Doha to discuss Syria





Top diplomats from Iran, Turkey and Russia met in Qatar on Saturday for talks on Syria, where rebel forces have captured parts of the country in a lightning offensive, Agence France-Presse reported. Minister of Foreign Affairs @HakanFidan attended the Astana format meeting of the 22nd Doha Forum, with his Iranian and Russian counterparts. pic.twitter.com/1lA7HIg4XL – Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs (@MFATurkiye) December 7, 2024 After talks in Doha with his Russian and Turkish counterparts Sergei Lavrov and Hakan Fidan, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the parties had agreed to open a “political dialogue between the Syrian government and groups of 'legitimate opposition'. The three countries have been involved since 2017 in the so-called Astana format talks with a view to a political settlement in Syria. However, the situation in the country has changed dramatically in recent days following rapid gains by Islamist-led rebel forces opposing Iran-backed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. On Saturday, a commander in the Islamist-led alliance that launched the new offensive said: “Our forces have begun the final phase of encircling the capital,” although the Syrian Defense Ministry said that ” There is no truth in reports claiming that the army withdrew from their positions near Damascus. Before the meeting, Araghchi said he had “very frank and direct” talks with his Turkish counterpart and the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who this week called on Assad to “reconcile with his people,” said Friday he “hoped the rebel advance would continue without incident,” identifying Damascus as their objective. Qatar, meanwhile, supported rebels at the start of the Syrian civil war in 2011, but is now calling for a negotiated end to the conflict. On November 27, a coalition of rebels led by the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) launched an offensive from its stronghold of Idlib, seizing dozens of localities and the strategic towns of Aleppo and Hama, between others. Araghchi told a joint news conference with his Iraqi and Syrian counterparts in Baghdad on Friday that the offensive in Syria poses a “threat” to the entire Middle East. “This threat will not be limited to Syria and will affect Syria's neighboring countries such as Iraq, Jordan and Turkey,” he added.

