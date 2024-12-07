Musk and Ramaswamy take a reckless view of the US government – ​​Las Vegas Sun News

Saturday December 7, 2024 | 2 a.m.

Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy presented their ideas for the Department of Government Effectiveness, or DOGE, on Capitol Hill on Thursday. As Republicans poised to control both houses of Congress and the White House in January, the two men sought congressional support for proposals that were as troubling as they were bold, revealing a vision of government that was both unrealistic and profoundly detrimental to the social contract. .

Ramaswamy, a biotechnology entrepreneur and political provocateur, and Musk, a tech billionaire with a penchant for controversy, have proposed sweeping measures to streamline the federal government. These include a 75% reduction in the federal workforce, $2 trillion in spending cuts, and the elimination of agencies like the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). The CFPB, a vital oversight agency that protects Americans from corporate exploitation, is emblematic of the type of wasteful government that Musk and Ramaswamy would eliminate.

On paper, their argument might seem appealing to those tired of the government's appearance of ineffectiveness. In practice, this proves both impractical and dangerous, revealing a disregard for the complexities of governance and a willingness to sacrifice essential programs for the sake of an ideological agenda. Furthermore, as fabulously wealthy individuals, completely insulated from life's challenges, Musk and Ramaswamy demonstrate a shocking willingness to gut the parts of our government charged with protecting the least powerful Americans .

The basis of Musk and Ramaswamys' proposals is fiscal: a huge reduction in federal spending. However, their plan clashes head-on with the reality of the federal budget. In 2023, more than 70% of federal spending went to mandatory programs like Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid. Only 16% of spending funded non-defense discretionary programs, including the CFPB and others they propose eliminating.

Cuts on the scale envisioned by Musk and Ramaswamy would necessarily gut Social Security and Medicare, economically destabilizing the millions of Americans who rely on these programs.

As for the federal workforce, its size has remained remarkably constant since the 1960s, despite the demands of a much larger and more complex nation than it was sixty years ago.

Consider for a moment that in 1964, the population of the United States was just under 195 million. Today, 60 years later, that figure stands at more than 335 million. Using the Republican Party's oft-cited analogy of running government like a business, imagine a company adding 140 million new customers, or more than 20 million per year, without increasing its headcount, while still being presented as ineffective. Now imagine the audacity to tell this company that despite its incredible customer growth, efficiency requires a 75% reduction in headcount? Such cuts would cripple the essential services of any business, let alone a government supposed to be focused on the safety and well-being of its people, not the pursuit of profit.

And let's not forget that the sole purpose of these austerity cuts imposed on ordinary Americans is to make up for the revenue shortfall caused by the wildly extravagant tax cuts given to the wealthiest among us. Musk and Ramaswamy clearly believe in shared sacrifice: They want average Americans to share a sacrifice so that those in the top 1% can put more money in their pockets.

Of course, Musk has never cared about protecting the safety or well-being of anyone except himself and his fragile ego. His leadership of Twitter, now rebranded as Musk downsized the company, eliminated critical content moderation policies, and upended user verification, turning what was once a credible source of news and public discourse into a haven for misinformation, harassment, and hate speech. Musk even introduced a new policy that prohibits victims of harassment or domestic violence from blocking their attackers on the platform.

This does not mean that everything happens on X. Quite the contrary. Criticizing Musk or promoting wokeness (read as: promoting beliefs different from Musk's) will get you banned from the platform.

This pattern of reckless, self-serving decision-making hardly inspires confidence in Musk's ability to streamline a government that serves 335 million people.

Moreover, Musk's intimacy with the Chinese Communist Party, in stark contradiction to any agenda purporting to put America first, casts doubt on his ability to advise on matters of national interest. During Donald Trump's previous term in the White House, Musk built a $2 billion gigafactory in Shanghai and suggested last year that Taiwan should simply cede its independence, technological know-how and economy dominant based on the manufacturing of electronic chips to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Ironically, even Ramaswamy has previously criticized Musk's ties to China. As late as 2023, Ramaswamy said: “I have no reason to think that Elon will not jump like a circus monkey when Xi Jinping calls in his hour of need.” He also said that Elon Musk has, I think, demonstrated his willingness to change his political discourse based on the favors he gets to be able to do business in China.

Congress must see DOGE for what it truly is: a dangerous effort to put a veneer of reform over an ideological agenda that prioritizes the concentration of wealth and power over the needs of ordinary Americans. By eliminating agencies designed to protect consumers, workers, and the environment, Musk and Ramaswamy are effectively advocating for a deregulated freedom where corporate interests reign supreme.

If Musk and Ramaswamy succeed, the result will not be a leaner, more efficient government, but a government that abdicates its responsibility to protect its most vulnerable citizens. Instead of giving billionaires the power to dictate public policy, Congress should focus on strengthening institutions that serve all Americans, not just the wealthiest.

The idea of ​​government efficiency is extremely appealing, but it must be pursued with caution, humility, and respect for the public good. Musk and Ramaswamy's proposals fail this test. Their vision for America is not one of greater efficiency, but of greater inequality, and Congress must reject it.