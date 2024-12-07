Assad ally Russia says 'terrorist group' cannot be allowed to rule Syria

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Saturday that Syria must not fall into the hands of a “terrorist group” as Islamist-led rebels advance toward President Bashar al-Assad's seat of power.

Lavrov spoke after talks in the Gulf state of Qatar with Assad ally Iran and opposition supporter Turkey aimed at preventing Syria from descending into chaos after lightning advances by rebels of these last days.

“It is inadmissible to allow the terrorist group to take control of territory in violation of the agreements,” Lavrov said, citing a 2015 UN Security Council resolution that he said “firmly reiterated sovereignty, territorial integrity and unity of the Syrian Arab Republic.

Lavrov was referring to Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the Islamist group that led the assault and is rooted in al-Qaeda's Syrian branch. HTS has sought to soften its image but remains proscribed as a “terrorist organization” by Western governments.

Lavrov and Iran's Abbas Araghchi met Turkey's Hakan Fidan on the sidelines of the annual Doha Political Dialogue Forum.

Araghchi said the three men agreed on the need to launch “a political dialogue between the Syrian government and legitimate opposition groups.”

Turkey's Foreign Ministry said the meeting was “constructive” and it was agreed that “the Astana format talks would continue” after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he hoped neighboring Syria “would find peace”.

– 'Urgent political talks' –

The three countries have been partners since 2017 in the so-called Astana process aimed at ending the civil war in Syria which began in 2011.

Despite repeated violations, a 2020 ceasefire deal brokered by Russia and Turkey had largely frozen the conflict for several years, but it was destroyed by the shock offensive launched by rebels at the end of the last month.

Moscow and Tehran have offered military support to help Assad's forces push back the rebels.

Ankara supports some of the rebel groups involved in the offensive and views its success so far favorably.

However, the scale of the collapse of Assad's forces has surprised observers with conflicting reports about the rebels' proximity to Assad's seat of power.

On Saturday, a rebel commander said “our forces have begun the final phase of encircling the capital”, but the Defense Ministry said “there is no truth in reports claiming” that the army withdrew from its positions near Damascus.

AFP was unable to independently verify some information provided by the government and rebels as its journalists in Syria were unable to reach areas around Damascus where rebels claim to have entered.

Speaking at the same event in Doha, UN special envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen called for calm and “urgent political talks in Geneva to implement Security Council Resolution 2254.” of 2015, which establishes a road map for a negotiated settlement.

– 'Reconciliation' –

Qatar, which quickly backed the rebels after Assad's government suppressed the 2011 uprising, remains a fierce critic of the Syrian leader but calls for a negotiated end to the fighting.

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani said Assad had failed to “seize these opportunities” during a period of calm in Syria, whether “on the return of refugees or on reconciliation with one's own people.

Ahead of Saturday's three-way talks, Araghchi said he had “very frank and direct” bilateral meetings with his Turkish counterpart and Qatar's leader Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

Erdogan called on Assad earlier this week to “reconcile with his people.” On Friday, he said he hoped the rebel advance would “continue without incident.”

Ahead of the Doha talks, Araghchi met his Iraqi and Syrian counterparts in Baghdad on Friday and warned that the rebel advance posed a “threat” to the entire Middle East.

“This threat will not be limited to Syria and will affect Syria's neighboring countries such as Iraq, Jordan and Turkey,” he added.