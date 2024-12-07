The institutional service has the capacity to resolve the major problems of society: PM Modi









YEARS |

Updated: December 7, 2024 11:27 p.m. EAST

New Delhi [India]December 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday drew attention to the contributions of young workers in spreading Indian culture and heritage, highlighting how the Abhiyan 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' is discussed in the whole world.

Prime Minister Modi highlighted the important role that youth must play in India's development. The Prime Minister said, “Today, 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' Abhiyan is being discussed all over the world. Your efforts in this direction are also very important. ” he said.

The Prime Minister said it was pleasing to see that thousands of BAPS workers were engaged in the service with utmost devotion and devotion. Hailing this as a huge achievement for the organization, he congratulated them and extended his best wishes to BAPS.

The Prime Minister also mentioned that in January 2025, a 'Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue' would be organized to encourage ideas for the development of India.

“Your efforts in this direction are also very important. You can do many things that accelerate India's development, like Fit India, Vocal for local, promotion of millets,” Modi said.

“To give new opportunities to young ideas, the 'Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue' will also be organized in January. In this context, our youth will give their ideas to realize the resolution of a developed India,” he said. added.

The Prime Minister further urged people to commit to “chemical-free agriculture, river rejuvenation and fight against drug addiction”.

“The people of the nation are coming forward to lead the journey of nation building, taking inspiration from you. I wish to make a few demands and encourage you to make a few resolutions from here – commit to chemical-free agriculture and river rejuvenation, youth empowerment and the fight against drug abuse,” he said.

The Prime Minister recalled that when the Indian students who managed to come to Poland at the start of the war between Ukraine and Russia received, at his request, immense help from the workers and volunteers of the BAPS.

“When the war in Ukraine started to intensify, the Indian government immediately decided to evacuate the Indians stuck there. After that, a large number of Indians began to reach Poland. Poland in this war environment,” he said during his speech.

“At that time I spoke with a BAPS saint and I think it was noon or one o'clock in the evening. I asked him that I needed your support to help the large number of Indians who are arriving in Poland and I saw how your organization brought together BAPS workers from all over Europe overnight,” Modi added.

Talking more about India's heritage, he mentioned that Bhagwan Swaminarayan Temple was established in Abu Dhabi, UAE and the whole world was witnessing the country's heritage.

“This event and this temple are being discussed a lot around the world. The world has seen India's spiritual heritage. The world has seen India's cultural diversity. Such efforts are bringing awareness to the world of cultural glory and human generosity of India I thank everyone for this,” the Prime Minister mentioned during his virtual speech.

The Prime Minister paid tribute to Bhagwan Swaminarayan on his 103rd birth anniversary, recognizing the dedication of BAPS volunteers.

Recognizing the efforts and dedication of the BAPS volunteers, he congratulated each of them and extended his best wishes.

“In particular, BAPS volunteers have a great impact on millions of lives across the world through their selfless service. With unwavering dedication, they empower the most marginalized in society. This makes you an inspiration , respect and deep admiration,” he said.

The Prime Minister said, “Karyakar Suvarna Mahotsav is an important milestone in the journey of 50 years of service. Fifty years ago, the process of registering volunteers and connecting them to service work began. At that time, no one even thought about recruiting the workers. registered.”

Highlighting that the revered Pramukh Swami Maharaj had a special emphasis on the family culture of India, the Prime Minister highlighted that he had strengthened the concept of joint family in the society through the 'Ghar Sabha', reads an official statement from the Prime Minister's Office.

The statement added that Prime Minister Modi urged the Karyakars to take these campaigns forward, adding that today the country was working towards the development goal by 2047, he said that the journey of the country during the 25 next few years was as important for India as it is. for every BAPS worker. Concluding his speech, Modi expressed confidence that with the blessings of Lord Swami Narayan, this service drive of BAPS workers would continue to move forward at this uninterrupted pace.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel attended the BAPS Karyakar Suvarna Mahotsav in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

The Karyakar Suvarna Mahotsav celebrates and honors 50 years of selfless and dedicated social and spiritual service by thousands of BAPS karyakars (volunteers), young and old, men and women.

A formal organizational structure was first put in place in 1972 under the leadership and blessing of Pramukh Swami Maharaj. Since then, under the leadership of the Satsang Pravrutti Central Office (SPCO) for adolescents, youth and adults, and the Bal Pravrutti Central Office (BPCO) for children, these Karyakars have devoted their time, energy and resources to promote the values ​​of altruism. service and devotion revealed by Bhagwan Swaminarayan and the Gunatit gurus.

The event includes an extraordinary cultural presentation involving 2,000 artists, 30 projectors and 1,800 lights, according to an official statement. (ANI)

