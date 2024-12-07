What Trump's new AI and crypto czar means for the tech industry





For much of 2024, one of President-elect Donald Trump's staunchest allies in Silicon Valley has been David Sacks, an entrepreneur, venture capitalist and co-host of the popular All-In podcast. On his podcast and on social media, Sacks argued that Trump's pro-industry positions would unleash innovation and spur growth in the tech industry. In June, Sacks hosted a fundraiser for Trump in San Francisco that included tickets at $300,000 per person.

Now, Sacks has been rewarded with a job at the White House: the brand-new role of “AI and crypto czar.” It's unclear how much power this role actually has. It appears this will be a part-time role and that Sacks will remain with his Craft venture capital fund. This vagueness, and the fact that Sacks will not have to go through the Senate confirmation process, raises concerns about conflicts of interest and lack of oversight. Either way, Sacks will start the administration with Trump listening to key policy decisions in these two fast-growing sectors. Leaders from both sectors widely welcomed the move.

A whole-of-government approach that works closely with the private sector is essential to winning the AI ​​race, and a designated AI leader within the administration can help, said Tony Samp, head of AI policy. of AI at the law firm DLA Piper. TIME.

Bags and Trump

Sacks has long been close to the center of Silicon Valley's power structure. A member of the PayPal mafia, he was the company's operations director for several years and became close to Elon Musk, who was also given a new role within the Trump administration. While many Silicon Valley executives have espoused pro-Democratic views, particularly during the Obama years, Sacks has become increasingly vocal in his conservative positions, particularly regarding the war between Russia and Ukraine and the fight against censorship on technological platforms. His All-In podcast is currently the third most popular tech podcast on Apple Podcasts, according to Chartable.

After the Jan. 6 insurrection, Sacks said Trump once again disqualified himself from running nationally. But he has supported Trump this year, including during a speech at the Republican National Convention (RNC) in July in which he warned Republicans of a world on fire. At a lavish fundraiser, Sacks lobbied for Trump to choose JD Vance as his running mate. Sacks also hosted Trump on All-In and complained that it was so difficult to do business under the Biden administration.

Licensing opinions on AI

Sacks is himself a player in the AI ​​ecosystem: this year he launched an AI-powered business chat app called Glue. He has often expressed support for a freer ecosystem for AI companies to grow, and has argued that most of what is on the Internet should be available for AI to train as part of. fair use.

The appointment is another signal that startups and venture capital will be central to the new administration's approach to AI, says Nik Marda, technical lead for AI governance at Mozilla. This also means that particular issues such as promoting open source and competition in AI will come to the forefront.

Sacks has advocated for the integration of AI technology into warfighting and national security tools. During an All-In episode in April, he said he hoped Silicon Valley companies would become more involved in U.S. defense efforts. I want the United States, as an American, to be the most powerful country. I want us to get the best value for our defense investments. The only way that will change is if the defense industry is disrupted by a group of startups doing innovative things, he said. (Just this week, OpenAI announced a partnership with defense contractor Anduril.)

Sacks has also spoken out strongly against AI models displaying any sort of censorship. In this way, Sacks aligns himself with Musk, whose Grok AI model will generate controversial images that other AI models will not, including a Nazi Mickey Mouse.

However, many AI thinkers will be vying for influence in the Trump White House, including Marc Andreessen, who wants AI developed as quickly as possible, and Musk, who has warned of existential risks of technology.

Bags and crypto

Sacks' new czar role also includes crypto oversight. Crypto investors have been widely applauded by his nomination, as he supports the space and will likely reinforce Trump's intentions to offer light-touch regulation. Sacks has invested significantly in Solana, a cryptocurrency attached to its own blockchain that was previously championed by Sam Bankman-Fried. The Sacks VC Craft fund has also invested in crypto companies BitGo and Bitwise.

Trump, in his announcement of Sacks' nomination, wrote that Sacks would work on a legal framework so that the crypto industry has the clarity it demands and can thrive in the United States. Sacks joins several other recent pro-crypto appointees by Trump, including new SEC chair candidate Paul Atkins. In contrast, Biden's Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) has been very aggressive in prosecuting crypto companies that it says are violating securities laws.

Trump, meanwhile, is eager to claim credit for crypto's recent successes. When Bitcoin surpassed $100,000 for the first time, Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social: YOU ARE WELCOME!!!

Conflict of interest concerns

Although Sacks supports both industries, it's unclear how much power he'll actually have in this new role. Bloomberg reported that Sacks will be a special government employee, in a part-time role that will not require him to divest or publicly disclose his assets, and that will set a maximum number of 130 work days per year. A spokeswoman for Craft told Bloomberg that Sacks would not leave the venture capital firm.

It remains to be seen whether Sacks will have staff or where its funding will come from. Other relevant government agencies, such as the Department of Commerce, will likely have completely different AI workflows and prerogatives. Czar roles can be a little funky and more dependent on relationships and less dependent on formal authorities, Marda explains.

Suresh Venkatasubramanian, an AI adviser to the Biden White House starting in 2021, said he was concerned about the lack of oversight of the new position, as well as the conflicts of interest it could create. The roles and responsibilities outlined in the press release largely describe what OSTP Director [Office of Science and Technology Policy] does, he tells TIME. The only difference is the lack of supervision. Especially since this particular appointment is for someone who has invested in AI and crypto, you have to wonder if this serves the interests of the tech industry or a few specific individuals.

