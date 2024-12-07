Republicans opposed to Donald Trump risk retaliation from Elon Musk





Unlock the White House Watch newsletter for free

Your guide to what the 2024 US elections mean for Washington and the world

Republicans weighing in on Donald Trump's cabinet nominations and proposed budget cuts risk retaliation from Elon Musk if they vote against parts of the new administration's agenda.

The multibillionaire, who spent more than $250 million on Trump's campaign and has been with the president-elect at Mar-a-Lago since his election victory, suggested that those who thwart the administration's plans should do facing a main challenge.

He also said elected officials who won't agree to reduce the U.S. national debt should be fired in the next election cycle.

Musk, who visited Capitol Hill on Thursday to discuss his plans to drastically shrink the U.S. government, has also privately suggested supporting grassroots campaigns against Republican dissidents, a person with knowledge of the matter said.

Those who oppose reform will lose their primaries/elections. Period, Musk posted on X last Sunday.

He was responding to an article by Charlie Kirk in which the conservative influencer said it wouldn't be difficult to unseat Republican Sen. Mike Rounds, who refused to fully support Kash Patel as head of the FBI before his confirmation hearings. The young senator from South Dakota is up for re-election in 2026.

Mike Rounds, pictured, has not committed to supporting Kash Patel to head the FBI Michael A. McCoy/Getty Images

Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene suggested last month that Musks America Pac, a political action committee that has become one of Trump's main fundraising vehicles, would direct people who obstruct and oppose the project. [Maga] agenda.

Taylor-Greene will work with Musk on the effectiveness of his Department of Government Efficiency, the agency mentioned by Trump and charged with reducing government bureaucracy.

Musk has not explicitly said he would use the Pac to unseat incumbent lawmakers. However, he has pledged to deploy his resources in the run-up to the midterm elections, during which he will of course play an important role in the primaries.

While Super Pacs' support of primary challengers is nothing new, it's an escalation for someone with Musk's nearly unlimited financial resources to help unseat those who disagree, Saurav said Ghosh, director of federal campaign finance reform at the Campaign Legal Center. a nonprofit organization focused on advancing democracy through law.

True to his public persona [Musk] He seems to have seen an opening and squeezed it much harder than anyone else, Ghosh added.

Musk did not respond to a request for comment.

An America Pac spokesperson declined to comment on the organization's plans to challenge incumbent Republican lawmakers.

Chris Young, a former pharmaceutical lobbyist who now runs the Pac, did not respond to requests for comment, nor did Rounds' office.

Although Musk's interest in primary challenges marks a major new entrant in the campaign finance field, there's no guarantee his sizable war chest will make much of a difference, said Daniel Weiner, director of the Brennan Center for Justice and formerly of the Federal Election Commission. lawyer.

It's already a very populated ecosystem, Weiner said.

Senate Republican leaders have their own Super Pac, and traditionally, that Super Pac, which also raises hundreds of millions of dollars, champions incumbent candidates.

Incumbent senators also have a statistical advantage. According to the team behind Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy's re-election campaign, no incumbent U.S. senator has lost in a primary in the last 200 elections.

Cassidy faced a challenge this week from Louisiana Treasurer John Fleming, who claims the senator betrayed his Republican base by voting to impeach Trump in 2021. Cassidy had no trouble fundraising, raising more than $5.8 million in donations for his 2026 campaign.

Elon Musk criticized Republican Senators Lisa Murkowski, left, and Susan Collins for voting through President Joe Biden's judicial nominees, Alex Wong/Getty Images.

Some of Musk's targets, such as Republican Senators Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins, whom he criticized for voting in favor of President Joe Biden's judicial nominees, also easily survived previous primary attempts.

I'm sure [Musk] will target people like Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins, Weiner said.

But these people had no difficulty raising funds on their own.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/c5666be2-84f1-4a29-a6ed-c5d999f384b9 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos