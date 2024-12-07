



Bad news for Turkey's Erdogan, setback for India as Greece chooses to acquire Israeli PULS rocket launchers instead of Indian Pinaka system Greece plans to deploy the PULS launchers in the Evros region and several major islands in the eastern Aegean Sea for strategic reasons. Israeli-made PULS rocket launcher system (File) In a major challenge to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's crusade to establish Turkey's hegemony over its smaller neighboring countries, Greece has signed a deal to acquire up to 38 PULS (Precise and Universal Launching System) of Israeli manufacture in order to strengthen the capacity of its army. offensive capabilities. The arms deal with Israel, which comes amid growing tensions with Turkey, includes launchers, command batteries, precision-guided missiles as well as training and maintenance services, according to reports. Notably, the arms deal between Greece and Israel also comes as a setback for India, as the Greek Defense Ministry had also considered the Indian Pinaka system and the American-made M270 MLRS, but ultimately decided to acquire Israeli PULS launchers. According to reports, Greece plans to deploy the PULS launchers in the Evros region and several major islands in the eastern Aegean Sea for strategic reasons. Evros shares a common border with Turkey and is the center of security and migration concerns, leading Greece to strengthen its border security, including increasing patrols and widening the border fence. The eastern islands of the Aegean Sea are of strategic importance to Greece as they are located near the Turkish coast and are important from a maritime surveillance point of view. Greece and Israel have deepened their defense ties in recent years, with the former signing a $1.65 billion deal with Israeli company Elbit Systems to establish and operate a pilot training center for the IDF. Greek air for 22 years. The center will include 10 M-346 training aircraft, simulators and logistical support. In addition, Greece also purchased Spike anti-tank missiles from Israel for $400 million and the two countries are currently negotiating a $2 billion deal to develop an air and missile defense system similar to Israel's Iron Dome. Capabilities of the PULS rocket system Developed by Elbit Systems in Israel, the Precise and Universal Launch System (PULS) is a highly advanced multi-caliber rocket artillery system, designed for maximum flexibility, supporting a range of rocket calibers, which allows operators to choose different munitions based on the requirements of a particular mission. The PULS can fire 122mm rockets with a range of 40km, 160mm rockets with a range of 45km, 306mm rockets with a range of 150km. Additionally, it can also fire heavy rockets and EXTRA and Predator Hawk missiles, which have a range of over 300 km.







