The battle between democracies led by strong leaders and authoritarian protagonists on the other side of Cold War 2.0 is on.

NEW DELHI: In the 2024 Lok Sabha (LS) elections, despite a meticulously planned effort across multiple time zones, the BJP led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi escaped the 220 LS seats shortfall that was the LS 2024 target of the Sino lobby -Wahhabi since the 2019 victory of the BJP in the LS polls. In the United States, the electorate caused a bitter shock to the Sino-Wahhabi alliance by voting Donald Trump as the 47th president of the United States. Trump's first term was sabotaged from within by the choices of his cabinet, opposed to the systemic change that the 45th President of the United States had promised the electorate and that he would initiate during his 2017-2021 term . As a result, he lost the 2020 presidential elections to Joe Biden. Since 2021, the Biden administration has worked hard to send Trump to prison, hoping that being a convicted and imprisoned felon would hurt his electoral appeal. If Biden had ignored Trump the same way Trump ignored Hillary Clinton after taking office in 2017, the former Republican president would have faded from public memory like Hillary Clinton did during the Trump years. Instead of diminishing his popularity, the Justice Department's persecution of former President Donald Trump under President Biden once again brought the former president into the spotlight and increased his popularity rather than remove it. Trump's victory in the 2024 US presidential elections was a direct consequence of these persecutions.

Since his election on November 6, the Chinese-Wahhabi lobby has worked to ensure that Trump's national security Cabinet choices are denied Senate approval. The reason is that each of them is a patriot determined to eliminate the growing tentacles of the Sino-Wahhabi lobby in the United States. Even before Trump was sworn in on January 20, 2025, a barrage of lies about him regularly appeared in America's mainstream media, which became the mouthpiece of the fringe rather than the mainstream of American public opinion. As for Prime Minister Modi, after the shockwave generated by his failure to lobby efforts to prevent the BJP from crossing the 220 LS seats which, according to calculations, would prevent a third term for Prime Minister Modi, a crescendo Growing misinformation and disinformation against him has appeared on various online and other media platforms, some of which ignore the Sino-Wahhabi origins of much of the derogatory comments they receive about Prime Minister Modi. Other platforms have obvious links with the lobby, mainly financial.

The lobby's effort is to ensure that Modi does not complete his third term, but is forced out of 7 Lok Kalyan Marg before the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, which will once again become a Mahabharat pitting Modi against the lobby Sino-Wahhabi. and its conscious and involuntary facilitators. Prime Minister Modi's success in ensuring that BJP-led state governments improve the lives of people in their individual states will be critical to the outcome of the 2029 LS polls. Otherwise, victories such as the recent retention of control of States like Maharashtra and Haryana would be Pyrrhic if the 2029 Lok Sabha elections go the way the Sino-Wahhabi lobby wants, in a manner that has not produced during the last general elections held in India. and the United States.

A long-time enemy of the Sino-Wahhabi lobby, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe lost his life in unusual and mysterious circumstances on July 8, 2022. It was Abe and Modi who revived the Quad in 2017 with Trump. On July 13, a near-successful attempt was made against presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, in which he narrowly escaped death. For now, the results of a conclusive investigation into the shooter's real motivations and connections remain unknown, and this is also the case for Abe's assassination. And now the world is watching efforts to oust South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, a move that intensified after he broke with precedent and joined forces with Japan and not just the United States in an alliance designed to counter the CCP lobby's efforts to try to unseat South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. weaken and, if possible, plunge South Korea into chaos. The fact that Russia is part of the anti-Yoon effort in a way that the Sino-Wahhabi lobby's anti-Modi effort is not is linked to Yoon's strategic mistake in involving Korea of the South in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, when it along with Japan should have followed the example given by Modi to India and stayed out of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, which was an echo of Cold War 1.0 in a marked era by the start of the Cold War 2.0. In the 21st century, it is no longer the Atlantic but the Indo-Pacific which is the main theater of confrontation, and this is where Japan and South Korea must concentrate, like the 'India. More and more information is circulating about the links of anti-Republic of Korea groups to efforts to remove Yoon from the Blue House through impeachment. North Korean sympathizers such as U.S. citizen Choi Jae-young actively participated in this effort, even going so far as to seek to entrap South Korea's First Lady in a bogus case of accepting an illegal gratuity under the shape of a Dior handbag worth a sum of money. substantial amount of money. North Korea-China ties between Choi and some South Korean politicians hostile to Yoon are revealed in South Korean media, and the South Korean president's popularity increased as a result, when Yoon made the decision unwise to impose martial law. It was an impulsive, panicked move that, predictably, was extremely unpopular in the vigorous democracy that is South Korea. Yoon's impulsive decision was withdrawn within six hours of its enactment, but the damage caused was enough to build momentum for efforts to remove him from office through impeachment. Yoon is not bluffing when he warns that South Korea is being crushed by agents of North Korea and China, and it is these and other elements that are behind it. origin of efforts to remove him and replace him with a president who acts under the illusion that a peaceful resolution of the existential and systemic conflict of Cold War 2.0 between the United States, South Korea and other democracies with China is possible.

The battle between democracies led by strong leaders and authoritarian protagonists on the other side of Cold War 2.0 is on. Eternal vigilance is the price of freedom, they say, and vigilance and countermeasures must be put in place to ensure the same victory for democracies in Cold War 2.0 that occurred in the Cold War 1.0 with the collapse of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics. in 1991. India led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japan led by Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, South Korea led by President Yoon Suk Yeol and the United States soon to be led by the new president. The 47th President of the United States, Donald Trump, is on the front lines of Cold War 2.0, which, like Cold War 1.0, is an existential conflict between competing political systems. The four leaders must work closely together to ensure victory in what is proving to be a fierce and high-stakes battle, the very survival of the democratic system despite the efforts of authoritarian powers to demolish all these constructs.