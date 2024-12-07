How China is outwitting the United States in Latin America

In the latest sign of flourishing relations, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Brazilian President Lula da Silva improved bilateral relations and reached more than three dozen agreements, including on agriculture, trade, investment, infrastructure, industry, science, technology and energy.

Bilateral relations have shown considerable dynamism, with Beijing being Brasilia's largest trading partner since 2009, one of the main sources of foreign investment and the top destination for exports. Brazil maintains a huge $51 billion trade surplus with China and its exports to Beijing have exceeded combined sales to the EU and US.

China, once a major buyer of American soybeans, has diversified its agricultural purchases from the United States, and Brazil is emerging as a big beneficiary of this trade war. In 2023 alone, South America's agricultural powerhouse shipped more than $60 billion in agricultural products to Beijing, an increase of $9.5 billion from 2022. Brasilia continues to eat into the U.S. share by flooding Chinese markets with its corn and soybeans.

The return of Donald Trump to the American presidency is already helping Brazil since new agreements have opened the Chinese market to four new Brazilian agricultural products: sorghum, fresh grapes, sesame and fish meal. Since China buys almost all of its sorghum from the United States, this indicates that Beijing has made the first move on the geopolitical spectrum to pressure Trump, anticipating the January storm to come when he takes office and will intensify its trade war.

One of Lula's successes during his visit to Beijing last year was the resumption of Brazilian beef exports. By the end of 2023, this allowed Brazil to export more than $8.2 billion in meat to China, forcing Brazil's main competitors, including the United States, to slow production. Brazil, unequivocally, is seizing the opportunity to boost its agricultural exports to China at the expense of the United States.

Brazil pursues an independent and non-aligned foreign policy. Under Lula, Brasilia became greatly emboldened in its international approach. Declaring his country's relations with China “extraordinary”, hoping that they “go beyond” trade, the Brazilian president declared in 2023: “No one can prevent Brazil from continuing to develop its relations with China “. This represented his blatant quest for autonomy in international relations and his opposition to the decoupling (now de-risking) of the West from the world's largest economy.

Last year, Lula and Xi sought to renew their space cooperation and build a seventh satellite under the China-Brazil Earth Resources Satellite (CBERS) program. CBERS-6 would be launched from China in 2028, improving monitoring of the Amazon and providing more information on deforestation, agriculture, droughts, land use and water reservoirs.

Although the recent deal between China's SpaceSail and Brazil's Telebras – aimed at competing with Elon Musk's Starlink by providing satellite communications and high-speed internet services in Brazil – will only represent 0.5% of the Brazilian market total broadband, it constitutes a hard blow for the United States. seeking to hinder China's technological progress globally and the manifestation of Lula's vision of deepening cooperation with China beyond trade.

Brazil and China are partnering to lead the Global South, pushing for a more central role for developing and underdeveloped economies in multilateral institutions and supporting their development through science and technological innovation. As Lula positions himself as a new leader of the South and envoy for peace, climate and global governance reform, Xi encourages Brasilia and Beijing to “assume the great historical responsibility of safeguarding the common interests” of the developing world.

Brazil and China agreed to find synergies between Brazilian development plans and China's Belt and Road Initiative. This effectively allows Brasilia to benefit from China's mega-infrastructure plan without arousing any resentment from the United States, which is the number one source of foreign direct investment in Brazil and where Brazil has sent the last year $29.9 billion in manufactured products to promote its commercial diversification. In doing so, Brazil has managed to maintain a delicate balance between the two world powers.

One of the main concerns of the United States is that China could exploit its influence in Latin America to harm its interests and national security. Yet unlike America's Indo-Pacific strategy that relies on security alliances to counter China, this approach is driven by economic partnerships that would help Beijing deter Washington from threatening Chinese interests in the Indo-Pacific.

And China is helped by American indifference to its neighbors. Washington's focus on vested interests and great power rivalries over the years has diminished its influence in Latin America, leaving a void for China to fill. For example, Beijing created some 1.8 million jobs in Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Mexico between 1995 and 2016 through trade, investment and infrastructure projects, helping to raise its positive perception in the main countries of the region. The opening of a Chinese-funded megaport in Peru is the latest sign of China's growing influence in the United States' backyard, pushing U.S. officials onto the defensive.

After Xi's trip, Brazil and China became like-minded countries. However, unlike the United States which uses this term as a reference to contain China or characterizes it as a challenge, Beijing and Brasilia use this characteristic to face global challenges together, build a multipolar world, reform international governance, promote peace and stability and accelerate the development of the Global South. This empathy will trigger unease in the United States, which has no idea how to respond to the cascading Chinese diplomatic blitz.