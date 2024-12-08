Your service strengthens India's influence globally

Ahmedabad, Dec 7 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the service rendered by Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) volunteers gives strength to India and enhances its influence in the world. The country has set a target of becoming developed by 2047, and the next two decades will also be crucial for BAPS volunteers, he said, virtually addressing 'Karyakar Suvarna Mahotsav' or a gathering of volunteers from the BAPS sect at the Narendra Modi cricket stadium. here.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel were present at the event in which thousands of volunteers were present.

The work done by BAPS is bringing change to the lives of millions of people around the world through the teachings of Bhagwan Swaminarayan, touching millions of souls and empowering the last person at the bottom of the ladder of life. society, said the Prime Minister.

“And that is why you become a source of inspiration, are revered and revered. The work of BAPS gives strength to India, strengthens India's influence throughout the world,” he said. he added.

“It is said in our culture that 'seva paramo dharma' (seva is the greatest religion). These are not just words but our values ​​of life. Service has a higher place than faith, belief and fasting …..When this service is rendered in an organized manner with thousands of workers, in the form of an institution, a movement, then amazing results are achieved,” Modi said.

Such organized service has the capacity to solve the problems of the society and the country and eradicate social ills, he added.

Be it the earthquake in Bhuj, floods in Kerala, landslides in Uttarakhand or the COVID-19 pandemic, BAPS volunteers have served people with compassion during every crisis, Modi said.

When the war between Russia and Ukraine started and the Indian government decided to evacuate Indians stranded in Ukraine, BAPS volunteers helped, he noted.

“I spoke to a BAPS saint maybe after midnight. I asked for help for Indians to arrive in large numbers in Poland (from Ukraine). I saw how BAPS volunteers were gathered from all over Europe and how you helped Indians reach Poland,” the Prime Minister said. said.

With the people of the country aiming to make India a developed country by 2047, the journey of the next 25 years is as crucial for BAPS volunteers as it is for India, Modi said .

“Today I will request all Karyakars (BAPS volunteers) to make a resolution and work with dedication. I urge you to work on a multitude of options like natural farming, spread the feeling of unity in diversity, to fight against drug abuse to protect youth, the revival of rivers or a sustainable way of life to save the future of the earth,” he added.

The gathering of BAPS volunteers was a celebration of the teachings of Bhagwan Swaminarayan, Modi added.

“Construction of 1,800 temples of Bhagvan Swaminarayan in 28 counties, establishment of over 21,000 spiritual centers and various services offered by BAPS – when the world sees this, then it sees the spiritual expansion and spiritual identity of India ” he said. .

“These temples are cultural reflections of India, centers of the most ancient cultural existence. When one joins them, he cannot help but be drawn to India,” added the Prime Minister. minister.

He recalled the inauguration in his presence of a BAPS temple in Abu Dhabi in February, and said the event was talked about around the world.

“The world has seen India's spiritual heritage, India's cultural dynamism. Through such efforts, the world has seen India's cultural pride and humanism,” he said. declared.

Sahajanand Swami, the leader of the sect, took care of every living being and every soul, and every moment of his life was devoted to humanist work, the Prime Minister said.

“Today, BAPS is spreading the same light around the world,” he added.

