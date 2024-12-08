Starmer to meet Saudi crown prince to secure infrastructure money | Keir Starmer





Keir Starmer will meet Saudi Arabia's de facto leader, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as part of a controversial trip to the region this week aimed at attracting investment for his pledge to overhaul Britain's infrastructure. On his latest foreign trip, the Prime Minister will visit the Gulf this weekend. He will first travel to the United Arab Emirates to meet its president, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, before traveling to Saudi Arabia. Starmer will use his trip to promote a free trade deal with a group of six Gulf countries, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Courting Saudi Arabia will prove controversial due to widespread concerns about its human rights record and activities during its war with Yemen. US intelligence believes Prince Mohammed ordered the assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018. In 2022, Starmer accused Boris Johnson of going from dictator to dictator before a visit to the kingdom billed as an attempt to become less dependent of Russian energy. However, officials said the UAE and Saudi Arabia are already big investors in the UK. Trade with Saudi Arabia is worth $17 billion, supporting almost 90,000 jobs across the UK. Starmer will also use his trip to push for a ceasefire between Israel and Gaza, the release of hostages and an acceleration of aid. The government is seeking closer ties with the schemes with a view to securing the investment needed to deliver the green energy promised by Starmer. Downing Street described them as one of the UK's most essential modern partners in increasing investment and deepening defense and security ties. To drive long-term growth at home, we need to strengthen our partnerships abroad, Starmer said. That's why I'm heading to the Gulf this week, to build a network of partners for the UK that focuses on driving high-quality growth, boosting opportunity and delivering services to citizens of the country. The government is engaged in a concerted search for investments from the Gulf states. Starmer's trip comes days after the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, made a state visit to Britain. Agreements were reached on a green energy partnership and defense and security cooperation.

