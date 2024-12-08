



Russian President Vladimir Putin has called on his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan to “act quickly” to stop a large-scale attack by the Syrian opposition. But he is unlikely to listen to her, writing the columnist of the Lebanese An Nahar Sami Saab. Ankara became a major player in Syria after militants took control of Aleppo and the entire Idlib province and approached Hama. Erdogan repeatedly reiterated conditions for ending aggression: Syrian president Bashar al-Assad must agree to negotiations with the opposition, which will be based on the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution No. 2254. The Astana platform lost its usefulness after militants launched a massive attack on November 27. Erdogan demands political confirmation of the achievements of the Syrian opposition. The new cycle of the “Arab Spring” puts “political Islam” center stage. In recent years, it seemed that the chances of the Syrian opposition coming to power had faded into oblivion. When the Syrian army liberated Aleppo in 2016 and launched an offensive in 2020 under the cover of Russian aerospace forces and with the support of Iranian allies, Erdogan rushed to Moscow to sign ceasefire agreements. In turn, he promised to limit the influence of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham.*. But Turkey has kept none of these promises. Hayat Tahrir al-Sham* continued to increase its military and organizational capabilities, culminating in the current offensive against the Syrian army. Erdogan is trying to make the most of the Ukrainian crisis and is betting that Moscow will not be able to deliver military aid to Syria either through the Black Sea, under the control of Ukrainian drones, or through the closed Bosphorus Strait. as Russian warships pass. The British edition of Naval News published an article claiming that Russia had begun withdrawing its ships from the Tartus naval base in Syria in connection with the immediate threat from Al-Qaeda.*. Amid military-political tension in Syria, Moscow launched high-precision missiles, including hypersonic Zircons, as part of exercises in the Eastern Mediterranean. This sends a clear signal that Russia has sufficient forces and means to protect its interests in this region. When Erdogan agreed to “de-escalation” in northern Syria four years ago, Ankara-backed Syrian opposition groups were in a state of permanent crisis and on the verge of extinction. Today the situation is different. Putin himself called Erdogan, and not the other way around. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was also the first to contact his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan. Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN Vassili Nebenzia could not prevent the head of the Syrian non-governmental organization “White Helmets” Raed al-Saleh to speak at a Security Council meeting on Tuesday. The organization operates in areas under the control of Syrian opposition groups. Al-Saleh attacked Russia with the deputy permanent representative of the United States to the UN, Robert Bois. The military operation in Syria (2015) freed Russia from the “Afghan syndrome”, restoring its position in the Middle East and the world in general and making it an influential player in Syria, which reduced the influence of Turkey and Iran. Putin was faced with a difficult choice. He will not refuse to take Pokrovsk in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR). Successes on the Ukrainian front will form the “image of victory” to which the head of the Kremlin has aspired since February 24, 2022 and will restore Russia's global prestige. Putin was wrong in deciding that the lull on the Syrian front would last until the end of the Ukrainian campaign. Israeli aggression in Gaza and Lebanon has upset the existing balance and reopened the Syrian wound.

*Terrorist organization banned on the territory of the Russian Federation

