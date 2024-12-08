Photos: Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral reopens in the presence of Trump





The iconic Notre-Dame de France Cathedral officially reopened its doors in Paris on Saturday evening in a global event that brought together President-elect Donald Trump with world leaders, royals and business tycoons , marking the rebirth of this 861-year-old five-year term. after a devastating fire.

“We are there. The world is watching us. Let’s reopen Notre-Dame!” French President Emmanuel Macron declared the X as the ceremony approached its 7 p.m. (1800 GMT) start time.

French President Emmanuel Macron (left) and his wife Brigitte Macron (right) pose with US President-elect Donald Trump (center) in front of Notre-Dame Cathedral, ahead of a ceremony marking the reopening of the iconic cathedral, center . .. French President Emmanuel Macron (L) and his wife Brigitte Macron (R) pose with US President-elect Donald Trump (C) in front of Notre-Dame Cathedral before a ceremony marking the reopening of the iconic cathedral, in the center, Paris on December 7, 2024. (Photo by CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) More

The reopening celebration turned into an unexpected diplomatic summit when Macron hosted an impromptu three-way meeting with Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Élysée Palace before the cathedral ceremony.

“It certainly seems like the world is going a little crazy right now,” Trump remarked upon his arrival at the French presidential residence, where Macron greeted him with full presidential honors, including a grand red carpet reception generally reserved for sitting heads of state.

Newsweek reached out to the Trump-Vance transition team via email Saturday for comment.

French President Emmanuel Macron (center) poses for photographers with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump (right) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (left) after their meeting at the Elysée on December 7, 2024 in Paris, France . President Emmanuel Macron (center) poses for photographers with US President-elect Donald Trump (right) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (left) after their meeting at the Elysée on December 7. 2024 in Paris, France. A wave of foreign dignitaries descended on Paris this weekend to attend a ceremony to reopen Notre Dame Cathedral, more than five years after it was damaged by a major fire. (Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images) More

The 90-minute palace meeting, including about 35 minutes with Zelensky, highlighted efforts by European leaders to maintain U.S. support for Ukraine. Trump, who takes office on January 20, has pledged to quickly end the war in Ukraine, but has not specified how, raising concerns in kyiv about future negotiations.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump (CL) shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (CR) inside Notre-Dame Cathedral before a ceremony marking the reopening of the iconic cathedral, in central Paris, December 7 2024. …US President-elect Donald Trump (CL) shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (CR) inside Notre Dame Cathedral before a ceremony marking the reopening of the iconic cathedral, in central Paris, December 7, 2024. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / POOL / AFP) (Photo by LUDOVIC MARIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) More

The moment is particularly important for Macron, who faces a deep political crisis at home after his government was ousted by parliament this week. The French president took a non-confrontational approach with Trump during his first term, although their relationship became more strained over time due to disagreements over climate, taxes and Iran.

Their complex diplomatic history includes Trump's participation in France's Bastille Day military parade in 2017, an event that inspired Trump to hold his own military parade in Washington for Independence Day 2019. Macron hosted Trump for dinner of state at the White House in 2018, but tensions arose the following year over Macron's comments on the status of NATO.

François-Henri Pinault and Salma Hayek attend the ceremony marking the reopening of Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral on December 7, 2024 in Paris, France. After five years of restoration, Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral reopens… François-Henri Pinault and Salma Hayek attend the ceremony marking the reopening of Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral on December 7, 2024 in Paris, France. After five years of restoration, Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral reopens its doors to the world in the presence of Emmanuel Macron and around fifty heads of state, including Donald Trump, invited for the occasion. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Notre-Dame de Paris) More

The reopening of the cathedral attracted an impressive number of participants, including Britain's Prince William, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde. French luxury tycoon Bernard Arnault, whose LVMH group contributed millions to the restoration effort, was there alongside actress Salma Hayek and her husband, French businessman François-Henri Pinault.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump greets Prince William, Prince of Wales during the ceremony marking the reopening of Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral on December 7, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images… U.S. President-elect Donald Trump greets Prince William, Prince of Wales during the ceremony marking the reopening of Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral on December 7, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images… Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Notre-Dame de Paris) More

Macron's office stressed that Trump had been invited as the president-elect of a “friendly nation”, saying: “This is nothing exceptional, we have done it before.” However, the red carpet treatment highlighted European leaders' desire to maintain relationships with the new US administration, particularly given the complex global challenges ahead.

President Joe Biden was not in attendance due to scheduling conflicts, with First Lady Jill Biden representing the United States on his behalf. Prince William is also expected to meet separately with Trump and the First Lady, according to the British royal palace.

U.S. First Lady Jill Biden (CL) listens as President-elect Donald Trump sits during a ceremony marking the reopening of Notre-Dame Cathedral in central Paris, December 7, 2024. (Photo by THIBAULT CAMUS/POOL/AFP … United States First Lady Jill Biden (CL) listens as President-elect Donald Trump sits during a ceremony marking the reopening of the iconic Notre-Dame Cathedral in central Paris , December 7 2024. (Photo by THIBAULT CAMUS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) More

French authorities have launched a massive security operation, deploying more than 20 government security agents to work alongside U.S. intelligence. A special French police van provided anti-drone protection for Trump's convoy, while security was beefed up around the US embassy and other Paris locations for the event.

The visit marked Trump's fifth trip to France, following four visits during his 2017-2021 presidency, including the D-Day anniversary ceremonies in 2019 – the same year Notre Dame caught fire. During this crisis, Trump suggested using “flying water tankers” to fight the fire, although French officials explained that such an approach could have led to the complete collapse of the cathedral.

Nicolas Sarkozy, Carla Bruni, François Hollande and Julie Gayet attend the ceremony marking the reopening of Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral on December 7, 2024 in Paris, France. After five years of restoration, Notre-Dame Cathedral… Nicolas Sarkozy, Carla Bruni, François Hollande and Julie Gayet attend the ceremony marking the reopening of Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral on December 7, 2024 in Paris, France. After five years of restoration, Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral reopens its doors to the world in the presence of Emmanuel Macron and around fifty heads of state, including Donald Trump, invited for the occasion. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Notre-Dame de Paris) More

The ceremony was also attended by former French Presidents François Hollande and Nicolas Sarkozy, former US Secretary of State John Kerry, outgoing French Prime Minister Michel Barnier and technology entrepreneur Elon Musk. The Mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, was present as a representative of the city's commitment to the restoration project.

John Kerry attends the ceremony marking the reopening of Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral on December 7, 2024 in Paris, France. After five years of restoration, Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral reopens its doors to… John Kerry attends the ceremony marking the reopening of Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral on December 07, 2024 in Paris, France. After five years of restoration, Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral reopens its doors to the world in the presence of Emmanuel Macron and around fifty heads of state, including Donald Trump, invited for the occasion. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Notre-Dame de Paris) More

Looking ahead, potential challenges loom for U.S.-French relations. Trump's plans to impose massive tariffs on Europe and disagreements over the Ukraine-Russia conflict could create significant friction within his second administration. During the 2024 presidential campaign, Trump often mocked Macron, imitating his accent and threatening to impose high tariffs on French wine and champagne if France tried to tax American businesses.

Ahead of the Paris visit, Zelensky's top adviser, Andriy Yermak, met with key members of Trump's team during a two-day trip, as the president-elect's team struggles to keep up aware of global crises, particularly in Ukraine and the Middle East.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump (R) gestures as he enters Notre-Dame Cathedral before a ceremony marking the reopening of the iconic cathedral, in central Paris, December 7, 2024. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN. U.S. President-elect Donald Trump (R) gestures as he enters Notre-Dame Cathedral before a ceremony marking the reopening of the iconic cathedral, in central Paris, December 7, 2024. (Photo of Ludovic MARIN / POOL / AFP) (Photo by LUDOVIC MARIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) More

Trump, who was accompanied by new chief of staff Susie Wiles and a small contingent of aides, arrived amid heightened diplomatic activity as his team prepares for the transition of power.

This article includes reporting from the Associated Press.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/photos-notre-dame-cathedral-paris-reopens-donald-trump-1997193 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos