Trump, Macron and the “strong men”





Handshake between Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron, in Brussels, May 25, 2017. JONATHAN ERNST / REUTERS Was it to speak in his ear between the opening of the doors and the Te Deum? Donald Trump first insisted on sitting alongside Emmanuel Macron during the reopening of Notre-Dame on Saturday December 7. Even if the protocol remained discreet until the last minute on the distribution of seats, the American president-elect and the head of state must meet in this improbable setting, five years after the fire which ravaged the cathedral in 2019. A dinner is planned to follow at the Elyse, in the company of the fifty world leaders present, including Jill Biden, the wife of the American president. Learn more Subscribers only Trump will attend the reopening of Notre-Dame, a diplomatic coup for Macron Even before the ceremony, the two leaders should speak at the Elysee Palace on the main hot topics of the moment: Iran, the Middle East, the risks of a transatlantic trade conflict and, of course, the war in Ukraine . The Elyse even hoped to organize an unprecedented three-way meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky. The Ukrainian president, whose visit was confirmed on Friday, is also keen to probe the republican's intentions, to plead the cause of his country after more than a thousand days of combat against the Russian invader. This precise diplomatic ballet recalls a constant of the Macron years: the president's propensity to speak to “strong men”, like Donald Trump, and other more or less autocratic leaders, at the head of the uninhibited powers who fuel the news. “Since coming to power, Macron has cultivated personal contacts and believes in his ability to reverse the situation thanks to his power of persuasion,” observed former diplomat Michel Duclos. “He does not intend to stop at ideological differences and accepts the limits of transactional diplomacy.” Autocrats of all stripes Barely elected in May 2017, the former investment banker tried to establish a strong relationship with Trump on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Brussels, marked by the long and virile handshake exchanged between the two men . A few days later, Macron established a dialogue with Vladimir Putin, invited him to the Palace of Versailles, before embarking on an unsuccessful policy of rapprochement with Moscow, definitively interrupted by the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Read our June 2022 article Subscribers only How Macron became Ukraine's most hated ally This dual approach marked the beginning of a long series of exchanges with autocrats of all stripes: the Chinese Xi Jinping, received in Paris but also in the Hautes-Pyrénées in May, the Turk Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Indian Narendra Modi, the Egyptian Abdel Fattah el-Sissi. , Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman seen again this week in Riyadh and Argentinian libertarian Javier Milei, met in Buenos Aires just before the Rio G20 Summit in mid-November. “Nowadays, it is always worth trying to talk to these leaders, who have often become unavoidable, even if it fails. Everyone does it discreetly, but Macron likes to put on a show,” observed Arancha Gonzalez, former Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs (2020). -2021). “However, we should have no illusions.” You have 51.03% of this article left to read. The rest is reserved for subscribers.

