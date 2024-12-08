Prince William warmly welcomes Donald Trump at the reopening of Notre-Dame





Prince William strengthens his role as a statesman by meeting with President-elect Donald Trump and first lady Jill Biden in Paris on December 7.

Prince William is currently in the French capital to represent his father, King Charles, at the reopening ceremony of the iconic Notre-Dame Cathedral.

The royal, 42, welcomed Trump at the ceremony, where the two shook hands, exchanged a few words and Trump patted William on the shoulder.

The Prince of Wales was initially scheduled to meet Dr Jill Biden, who represents President Joe Biden, at the UK ambassador's residence before the ceremony. However, the meeting was canceled due to bad weather and they now plan to connect at the event itself. William is still expected to meet Donald Trump at the British ambassador's residence after the ceremony.

During their respective meetings, they will discuss the special relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom.

The reopening ceremony will see dozens of world leaders gather to commemorate the astonishing reconstruction of the cathedral destroyed by fire in April 2019.

President-elect Donald Trump meets with Prince William inside Notre-Dame Cathedral before a ceremony marking the reopening of the iconic cathedral, in central Paris, December 7, 2024.

LUDOVIC MARIN/POOL/AFP via Getty

William's visit reflects his appearance during the D-Day landing commemorations in June, when more than 25 heads of state, European royals and veterans from around the world joined him to stand in for his father at the key ceremony in memory of the sacrifices made. June 6, 1944.

French President Emmanuel Macron (left) and his wife Brigitte (right) welcome Britain's William, Prince of Wales, to lead a ceremony to mark the reopening of the iconic Notre-Dame Cathedral in central Paris, the December 7, 2024.

CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON/POOL/AFP via Getty

French President Emmanuel Macron invited William to the reopening of Notre Dame in his father's name as Charles, 76, still undergoes treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer.

William has built his role as a global statesman in recent years. As well as meeting world leaders during their visit to the UK, such as the Emir of Qatar earlier this week, William has held high-level meetings during his travels.

He then saw President Barack Obama in Washington DC and London in 2016; President Biden when he was in Boston for his Earthshot Prize in 2022; and Chinese President Xi Jinping in March 2015. William also spoke with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in November during his visit to Cape Town in November.

Prince William, Prince of Wales, attends the ceremony marking the reopening of Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral on December 7, 2024 in Paris, France.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

William's trip to Paris comes a day after he and his wife, Princess Kate, kicked off Christmas festivities with a carol service at Westminster Abbey. The royal couple were joined by their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis for Kate's fourth annual singing ceremony.

Notre-Dame, located on the banks of the Seine River in Paris, was destroyed by fire on April 15, 2019. President Macron unveiled the magnificent, newly completed structure during a televised tour on Friday, November 29, 2024, according to NBC News . .

Prince William and Princess Kate welcome the Emir of Qatar to London on December 3, 2024.

Getty Images

In his remarks before his visit, Macron spoke of the long process of rebuilding the historic site.

“This project has been a human adventure of epic proportions in terms of construction and feats, involving the patient and dedicated work of a chain of talents working together to pass the torch to those of centuries to come,” Macron said.

